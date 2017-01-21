GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 20, 2017

Last week's question: Where did former Civic Memorial standout basketball player Nic Stotler begin his collegiate playing career?

The answer to the Jan. 13 trivia question is Illinois State University. Stotler, a 1996 CM grad, played under Kevin Stallings at Illinois State in 1996-97 and '97-98 before transferring to McKendree University, where finished out his collegiate career from '99-01.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Who is the Alton High wrestler who finished runner-up at the Class 3A state tournament at 182 pounds in 2011-12?

