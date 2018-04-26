GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: April 26, 2018

April 12 question: Granite City grad Rick Daily played minor league baseball for what MLB organization from 1985-87?

Answer: He played from 1985-87 in Detroit's minor league system as a first baseman. He hit a career 19 home runs in 729 career at-bats.

Congratulations to Dustin Brewer, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who's the former Granite City football standout who helped Kansas State win the Holiday Bowl in 1995?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter