GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 9, 2017

Jan. 26 question: Who is the only Granite City North wrestler to win a state championship?

The answer to the Jan. 26 sports trivia question is Khris Whelan. He is the lone Granite City North grad to win a state wrestling championship at 98 pounds in 1976-77. He also finished fourth and second at state in his four-year career at North. Whelan went on to be a two-time All-American at Mizzou and was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

Congratulations to Albert Shafer, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What four-year university did current Granite City High AD John Moad play collegiate baseball for?

Answer the question here.