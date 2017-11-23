GRANITE CITY SPORTS SCHEDULE: Nov. 24 to Dec. 13

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

Granite City boys basketball at Triad at StoveTop Stuffing Tournament, 7:30pm

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Granite City boys basketball at Taylorville at StoveTop Stuffing Tournament, 8pm

MONDAY, NOV. 27

Granite City hockey at Bethalto at East Alton Ice Arena, 7:15pm

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Granite City girls basketball vs. Madison, 7:30pm

Granite City bowling at Edwardsville at Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 3:45pm

Granite City hockey at EA-WR at East Alton Ice Arena, 8:45pm

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Granite City bowling vs. Belleville East at Airport Bowl, 3:45pm

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

Granite City wrestling at O’Fallon, 6pm

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Granite City boys basketball vs. Alton at the SWC at the E Tip-Off at SIUE, 3pm

Granite City wrestling at Washington (Ill.) Quad, 10am

Granite City bowling at Abe Lincoln Tournament in Taylorville, 9am

MONDAY, DEC. 4

Granite City bowling at Roxana at Airport Bowl, 4pm

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

Granite City boys basketball vs. Belleville West, 7:30pm

Granite City girls basketball at Belleville West, 7:30pm

Granite City hockey vs. Edwardsville at Granite City Ice Rink, 6:50pm

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

Granite City bowling vs. O’Fallon at Airport Bowl, 3:45pm

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

Granite City girls basketball vs. Alton, 7:30pm

Granite City wrestling vs. Alton and Civic Memorial at Alton, 6pm

Granite City bowling vs. Collinsville at Airport Bowl, 3:45pm

Granite City hockey at Highland at Granite City Ice Rink, 7:30pm

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

Granite City boys basketball at O’Fallon, 7:30pm

Granite City wrestling vs. Quincy, 5pm

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

Granite City boys basketball vs. Trinity Grammar School (Australia), 7:30pm

Granite City wrestling at Murphysboro, 10am

Granite City bowling at Southern Illinois Challenge at Bel-Air Bowl, 8am

MONDAY, DEC. 11

Granite City girls basketball vs. O’Fallon, 7:30pm

Granite City hockey at Alton at East Alton Ice Arena, 8:45pm

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Granite City bowling at Alton at Bowl Haven, 3:45pm

Granite City hockey vs. Alton at Granite City Ice Rink, 6:50pm

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

Granite City bowling vs. Belleville West at Airport Bowl, 3:45pm

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter