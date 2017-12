Dec. 10 question: What former Granite City baseball standout was inducted into the SIUE Sports Hall of Fame in 2015?

Answer: Granite City High Athletics Director John Moad was inducted for his time playing baseball at SIUE.

Congratulations to Jennifer Carter, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who was the head coach of the 1940 Granite City boys basketball state championship team?

