May 10 question: Where did former Granite City basketball and track standout Natalie O’Keefe compete collegiately?

Answer: She competed in track and field at Southwest Baptist University, graduating from there in May 2017.

Congratulations to Allie Ryan, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who coached the Granite City North boys soccer program for all 10 of its seasons from 1973-82?

