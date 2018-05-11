Pat Keith says goodbye to Shells

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Roxana head football coach Pat Keith talks to senior quarterback Marcus Hartnett in the first week of the 2017 season in a game vs. Southwestern at Charlie Raich Field. Keith announced this week he will be leaving the Shells after nine seasons as head coach for a teaching job and head football coaching position at rival Southwestern.

Family is important.

That’s the message longtime Roxana football coach Pat Keith wanted to pass along to his players on May 1 when he told them his decision to leave for conference rival Southwestern.

“I talked to my wife and I’ve been living in the Brighton area for about 18 years, so it’s an opportunity to get closer to home,” Keith said. “I enjoyed my time at Roxana and wasn’t really looking to go anywhere, but being able to be closer to my family was the enticement for me.”

Next year Keith will have two daughters at Southwestern, a junior and a freshman, as well as a son in the seventh grade in the district. Being closer to them was paramount in the decision, but that doesn’t mean it was an easy one.

Keith spent the last nine seasons as the Shells’ head football coach, as well as time as an assistant. He also served as head softball coach and assistant girls basketball coach over his tenure.

“It will be tough,” he said of playing Roxana in the South Central Conference next season. “This was my ninth year as head coach, but I spent 10 years in that school district. That’s a big part of my life. But the big thing is to be able to be part of the Southwestern district and the community where I live and hopefully I can help the school district and football program there.”

The Shells are coming off a 1-8 season, while the Piasa Birds finished 5-4. The Birds bested Roxana 22-6 in Week 1. Keith replaces Aaron Fricke after four seasons at Southwestern.

This will be Keith’s second stop as head football coach, but the Piasa Birds won’t be getting a guy without experience. He’s also served as an assistant at his alma mater, Marquette Catholic, as well as Alton, Greenfield and Roxana.

“As a young coach (at Roxana) I learned a lot from coach (Charlie) Raich and coach (Bill) Smith,” he said. “Those guys were at the peak of their careers and finishing up. I learned about the game of football, how to treat kids and do things right. I appreciated being able to be the head coach there because I really admired coach Raich. He was the one who built that program, and I’m just proud to say I was part of that.”

The highlight was two straight playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015. The Shells hadn’t made the postseason since 2003.

“I had a good time all the way through, but those two years making the playoffs again were great,” Keith said. “Getting a playoff win in 4A when we were one of the smaller schools that (‘14) season and getting that second-round home game vs. Carterville, it was a great crowd. It was the type of crowd they were getting back in the ‘80s when they were making deep playoff runs every year. That was probably the pinnacle.”

Staying in the SCC with Southwestern will make it an easier transition, knowing all the coaches and players, but he’ll always be fond of the Roxana experience.

When he told the players of the decision, they were respectful. They understood the importance of family: after all, in a way, they’ve been part of Keith’s family.

“Some of the guys I coached at Roxana are now 28 years old and they’ve grown up as men,” Keith said. “It’s a neat experience to see how they make it after high school and college.

“Hopefully I reached the Roxana community and the people and staff there. I have no complaints. It was a great experience for my first time as a head coach in football.”

Pat Keith records (32-52)

2009: 1-8

2010: 4-5

2011: 2-7

2012: 4-5

2013: 3-6

2014: 8-3 (4A playoffs)

2015: 7-3 (3A playoffs)

2016: 2-7

2017: 1-8

