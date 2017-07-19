Love of the game

Blake Graham has put a lot into baseball; it’s been his life.

Recently he wrapped up his career at Missouri State University, seeing his playing days come to an end. After being a standout at Edwardsville High and enjoying a solid career with the Bears at the Division I level, he knows it’s time to hang up his cleats.

Graham is recovering from a knee surgery performed on June 16. Surgery came after having a freak injury to his knee this season and re-aggravating it later in the year.

“I had those two knee injuries, and they were the same thing both times,” Graham said. “I kind of knew after the first one that I wanted to try and come back and play. It was a pretty strange injury in regards to it’s not something you see in baseball a lot. I was just swinging and I just dislocated my kneecap and tore a ligament in there and you just don’t see that. It was up in the air if I was going to be able to come back or not, but once I came back in April I knew I was going to have to have surgery. That’s what I blocked out for the summer, most likely having surgery done.”

On the radar from some teams for the MLB Amateur Draft, the knee injury ended some of those prospects and caused Graham to have to reinvent his game. His game had been predicated on speed and defense throughout his prep career and at the beginning of college, but the knee injury changed that.

The injury happened on Feb. 26. After missing 17 games, Graham returned as the designated hitter for MSU on March 31. He ended up hitting .309 on the season — good for fourth on the team and his career high — with 9 home runs and 34 RBIs in 46 games. He also produced a solid .421 on-base percentage and .543 slugging percentage.

“I wasn’t anything like I was in college going into this year to begin with, so it was kind of going that direction. I had DHed a couple games this year already,” Graham said. “It was comforting on my mind, because at the beginning of the year I didn’t know if I was going to play right field, left field, DH and I had to prepare for a couple different things before a game, but once I got hurt I knew I was going to DH. It was like, ‘I might as well not bring my glove to the field if I don’t want to.’ It was relaxing in that aspect so I could focus on only hitting.

“It was a little different not playing the field. I think that’s what kind of got me to college. I was always a decent hitter, but that wasn’t what got me to college. I think what got me to college was my speed and defense. I never played center field here, which was fine, but a couple summers ago I decided if I was going to play corner outfield I didn’t need to focus so much on speed, I needed to be better at the plate so I spent a lot of time working out and put on some size.”

He stole 52 bases in three varsity seasons at Edwardsville, including 31 as a senior in ‘13. Graham also patrolled center field with poise and grace for EHS.

He showed off that glove with the Bears, too. In April 2015 while playing right field against visiting Mizzou, he ran down a fly ball, finishing it off with an explosive dive onto the warning track to make an acrobatic catch. That catch ended up as the No. 1 play on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

But putting down the glove and concentrating on his approach at the plate this year allowed Graham to learn plenty about himself, the game and grow within baseball.

“I think I was able to see that I could take on a new role and still be successful and I learned a lot about hitting in general,” he said. “I had so much time to devote to it, because in practice I didn’t even play in the field because I couldn’t. I had so much time to think about my swing and approach and I learned that I could use information and scouting reports. I learned the value in using information to help you at the plate.”

As for the season, MSU finished 43-20 and reached the NCAA Super Regional for the second time in three seasons. Graham enjoyed a four-year career as a starter with the Bears and was named to the NCAA Springfield Regional All-Tournament Team in 2015 along the way.

He attributes his understanding of the game to where it all began for him.

“As far as baseball, I was really prepared from Edwardsville,” he said. “I don’t think there was a thing we did in four years of practice that I hadn’t seen before or felt like I didn’t know what was going on and that’s a testament to (Tim) Funkhouser. He set us up and he puts his players in such good position with the quality of his practices.”

Graham has a semester remaining to earn his bachelor’s degree in psychology, then he would like to enter the master’s program. He’s not sure what field of study he would choose yet.

Baseball is on a hiatus for now, but Graham doesn’t shun the possibility of coaching one day. He figures he’s learned valuable skills he could pass on.

“I think it’s time to move on,” he said. “I’m pretty happy with where I was able to leave it and how far I was able to take it. I had a really good college career. Not only our team being a mid-major and going to a Super Regional twice, winning over 40 games twice and winning the (Missouri Valley Conference) two times, but I thought individually I really improved as a player from the start of college until now. I’m happy with what I was able to do with baseball and where it took me.

“Obviously I’ve spent my entire life around the game and it hasn’t quite hit me yet that I’m going to have to be doing something else. I think that will hit me in the fall when they’re out here practicing and I’m back at school. I’m going to miss the game, but as far as coaching goes I have thought about it, but that’s a little bit in the future. I’m going to try and do some things I haven’t really been able to do over the last eight years because I’ve been putting so much time into baseball … I’m always going to love being around the game.”

