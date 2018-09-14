Maher stays motivated through life-altering injury

× Expand Liam Maher prepares to punt the football Sept. 3, 2016, against Mater Dei at Public School Stadium. Maher, who signed to play for McKendree University, was in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 2, 2017, and is working through a horrific injury to his kicking leg.

Aug. 2, 2017, is a day Liam Maher will never forget.

It was a Wednesday afternoon and the recent Marquette Catholic High grad was going to gas up his 1989 Harley-Davidson softail. Maher was getting things in order before reporting to McKendree University in a few days, where he was set to be a kicker on the football squad.

But as he cruised down State Street past his old stomping grounds of Public School Stadium slightly after 4:30 p.m., his life was suddenly changed.

Maher was hit by a vehicle, thrown from his motorcycle and run over by another passing car. He crawled to the sidewalk across from West Elementary School, and that’s when he realized what had happened.

“I was conscious the whole time and crawled out of the road,” Maher said. “I tried to stand up because my motorcycle was still running and I realized my (right) foot was hanging off the side of my leg and just laid back down. I didn’t want to believe it was happening. I knew I was supposed to leave in two days for school.”

The motorist who initially hit Maher fled the scene and was later apprehended. But for Maher, his only concern at that moment was the sudden tragic turn of his life and the status of his right leg, his kicking leg.

There were about 15 witnesses to the crash and help was on scene quickly.

“It was a complete compound fracture,” he said. “It was basically just holding on from skin on the outside of my leg. One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen is they asked me to wiggle my toes while I was there. My foot was hanging off of my leg and I could still wiggle my toes.

“That’s one of the big reasons I still have my leg.”

Maher was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He spent nearly the next month there and underwent 6 surgeries, including a 13 1/2-hour flap surgery.

“I had a 9- by 7-centimeter hole in my leg straight to the bone,” he said. “They took a vein from my left leg and put in my right leg.”

The only other significant injury Maher suffered was a laceration on his liver, which healed without complications.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride with his leg, though. By Thanksgiving of 2017, he was walking without a cane or crutches and little pain, but it’s been an ongoing process. He’s endured 11 surgeries so far and is dealing with a staph infection in his right leg.

“My tibia wasn’t healing, but my fibula healed right and there was more weight going through it than there should have been,” Maher said. “My fibula ended up breaking two of the screws through my ankle. They had to put a new rod and screws in and do a bone graft. A couple days later I had a bunch of pain in my leg, went to the ER and found out I had staph. I spent all of Fourth of July in the hospital.”

If the staph infection isn’t eliminated, amputation remains on the table. Maher knows that’s an option for the rest of his life.

What’s kept him motivated is the McKendree football program and head coach Mike Babcock. McKendree is honoring Maher’s scholarship in hopes he’ll return to the field.

Before the staph infection, Maher had hopes to begin training to return this season, but that’s on hold. Football remains a motivating factor in his life. He has started classes and lives on campus. He gets help, including riding a golf cart to class.

“With still getting my scholarship and the opportunity for a great education from McKendree, football is still there and gives me a goal to reach,” Maher said. “Being able to have a chance to play football at the end of this gives me something to look forward to.”

Ranked in the top 100 in the 2017 Kohl’s National Kicker Rating, Maher hopes to regain that status as an elite kicker, if not surpass it.

“My goal is still to come back and win a spot on the team,” he said. “Until the doctor says, ‘You can’t kick anymore,’ I’m going to be out there doing whatever I can to get back to where I was, if not better than I was. That’s the goal, to be better than I was before.”

With the support and love of his family, Marquette and McKendree, he hopes that happens, making Aug. 2, 2017, just a motivating moment of his life.

“It’s been a long process and times get tough, but there are a lot of people there for me and I can’t thank them enough for that,” Maher said.

MAHER’S PREP FOOTBALL STATISTICS

SENIOR YEAR (2016) 6 of 12 field goals, 44-yard long, averaged 36.2 yards per punt

JUNIOR YEAR (2015) 5 of 7 field goals, 48-yard long, averaged 34.1 yards per punt

SOPHOMORE YEAR (2014) 1 of 4 field goal, 30-yard long, averaged 29.3 yards per punt

