Maine Cougar

March 21 will be a day Karlie Maine will always remember.

It was her birthday and she was enjoying the home opener with her teammates on the SIUE Cougar softball team as they battled the University of Illinois at Cougar Field.

Maine joined in the pre-game huddle and stood in line with her teammates for the national anthem, ready for an awesome day as a Cougar.

But Maine was only celebrating her seventh birthday. Team IMPACT — a national nonprofit organization matching children facing chronic or serious illnesses with college athletic teams — connected Maine and the SIUE softball team at an honorary scholarship signing Feb. 1.

“They said I’m part of the softball family,” Karlie said following the Cougars’ 10-0 loss to the Fighting Illini on March 21.

Maine was born prematurely at 24 weeks, weighing only 1 pound, 11 ounces. She immediately endured heart surgery, then at 8 weeks underwent Lasik surgery and later had to wear braces on her legs to walk between the age of 2-3. She also encountered lung issues.

Now the energetic Maine runs everywhere. She raced into the arms of SIUE head coach Sandy Montgomery prior to the game with U of I before joining her teammates.

“I love softball and certainly love this program, and I’m happy we’re able to do this for Karlie and her family,” Montgomery said. “I hope it enriches them as much as it has us.”

Karlie’s mother, Marsha, works for the university in the admissions office, so it made a good fit for the Cougars. The Maines live in Alhambra.

“We’ve been trying to sign a child for several years,” Montgomery said. “When we got the chance, we found out we had a kid on campus that her mom worked at SIUE. I thought it was a great fit. They come around as much as they can to practice and we try and do as much as we can with her.”

It’s been an enriching experience for Karlie, according to Marsha.

“She’s enjoyed this a lot,” Marsha said. “She talks about it all day long, ‘When do I get to go see the team? When do I get to do something with the team?’ It’s had a big impact on her.”

It’s had an impact on the Cougar players, too. It’s a humbling experience.

“It’s so hard to put into words,” redshirt sophomore Zoe Schafer said. “She really brightens everyone’s day when she walks in. She’s absolutely a bundle of joy and it’s awesome to make memories and get to know her.”

Montgomery added, “Any time a Division I athlete is on a team, they are very fortunate. You meet somebody like Karlie, who in her 7 years has gone through a lot. I think it makes them realize how fortunate they really are. We have a good bunch of people on our team so they’re doing very good making her feel comfortable when she’s around, and that’s a very positive thing for our program.”

The Cougars weren’t able to give Karlie a win on her birthday, but they did have a party with her following the game with presents, pizza and cupcakes.

“It’s been very fun seeing the girls competing with the orange and blue people,” Karlie said after the game.

“She doesn’t care if we win,” Montgomery added with a smile. “She doesn’t care either way.”

But she does care about softball, thanks to the Cougars. Karlie has signed up to play softball for the first time this year.

“It’s fun being with the girls and the coaches,” Karlie said. “I like coach (Kendall) Duffy because she runs the bases with me and she never wins. I always win because I’m 7 and it’s my birthday.”

Team IMPACT

Since 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 1,300 children facing serious or chronic illnesses with more than 500 colleges and universities in 47 states, reaching more than 35,000 participating student-athletes.

