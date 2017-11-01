Making waves

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville freshman Olivia Ramirez competes in the 100-yard breaststroke against O’Fallon on Oct. 26 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. She’s one of the key swimmers in the Tigers’ successful season that includes five dual meet wins and two invitational titles.

The Edwardsville Tigers added another member of the Grinter family to their girls swimming team this fall.

Make that three members.

Triplet sisters Autumn, Savannah and Isabella Grinter joined the EHS swimming team in August. Since then, they have helped the Tigers enjoy a successful season that included five dual meet wins and first-place finishes in two invitationals.

“I like it a lot,” Isabella said. “We’ve become closer with the swim team.”

The Grinters also are part of a strong freshmen class that includes Phoebe Gremaud, Olivia Ramirez, Allison Naylor and Sarah Lange.

“The whole class has done really well,” Edwardsville coach Christian Rhoten said. “It’s awesome that they’re competitive with each other so they push each other to get better. That’s how they’ve always been and that’s why they stuck together as a group. They operate well together and they can be competitive with each other and they’re good teammates to each other as well.”

Now, the freshmen are looking to help the Tigers enjoy a strong postseason. They’re hosting the sectional meet on Nov. 11 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. Edwardsville is looking to win its fourth straight sectional championship.

“It’s exciting,” Rhoten said. “We haven’t hosted it since the first year we opened it (the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center). It’s been two years since we had it here. They’re excited to be able to swim it in their home pool and not have to travel at all, so that will be nice. Obviously, we’re looking at potentially winning and the goal every season is to win that sectional. Along with that, we look to send a good contingent of athletes to state, so we’re going to be working hard these last couple of weeks to get it done.”

The 36-team sectional has 12 events and the top finisher in each event qualifies for state.

“I’m excited for the sectional meet,” Naylor said. “I’m hoping to swim fast.”

EHS wraps up its regular season at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the Southern Illinois High School Championships at home. The meet includes Althoff, Collinsville, Granite City and Triad, which are schools that don’t have IHSA-sanctioned swimming teams.

“For us, it’s a final meet for our girls who aren’t on the sectional team,” Rhoten said. “It’s very limited on who we can bring. It’s two entries per event, so with 27 girls on the team, that leaves a lot of them not going to sectionals, unfortunately. It’s kind of like their championship meet where they can go out and race and suit up. It’s usually a lot of fun.”

Last year, the Tigers won the Springfield Sectional by 24 points over Springfield. They also had their first state champion in program history in Bailey Grinter, the triplets’ older sister. Grinter, who is now swimming for the University of Tennessee, won the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA state meet in Evanston.

Rhoten said he’s pleased with the way his team is performing despite the loss of its top swimmer from last year.

“It’s a great team and they’re very talented,” the EHS coach said. “They’re incredibly young athletes. We have so many freshmen who we’re asking to step up and perform as upperclassmen and we’re asking them to act and carry themselves like upperclassmen, which can be a challenge for a freshman, but for the most part, they’re stepping up to the challenge and they’re swimming like upperclassmen.”

Savannah Grinter said she is enjoying high school swimming after two months.

“I really like it,” she said. “I really like Christian and (assistant coach) Sam (Shaw) as my new coaches. It’s a change.”

Ramirez, Naylor and the Grinter triplets were coming off a strong summer season with the Water Works Marlins. They helped the Marlins place second in the Southern Illinois Swim Association meet in July.

“Water Works makes us even closer,” Ramirez said. “Now that we’re in high school swimming and we’re all freshmen, it makes us even closer now. I’ve grown so much with these girls and I can’t wait for the next three years.”

The freshmen played a huge role in the Tigers’ second-place finish in their season-opening O’Fallon Relay Invitational. Naylor and Ramirez were part of two winning relays. Lange and Autumn and Savannah Grinter each were on one winning relay team.

Edwardsville won the Iron Invite by 16 points over Normal Community on Sept. 16 and the Swim For Hope Invitational on Oct. 14 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

In dual meets, the Tigers defeated O’Fallon twice and had victories over Sacred-Heart Griffin, Springfield and Glenwood.

“It’s fun,” Autumn Grinter said. “I like dual meets.”

Edwardsville cruised to a 136-46 victory over O’Fallon on Oct. 26 at home. The Tigers won all 12 of their events.

Gremaud and Autumn Grinter each had three first-place finishes, Naylor and Ramirez each had two and Savannah Grinter won the 200-yard intermediate medley.

The Tigers honored their senior class of Emily Webb, Taylor Seilheimer, Sahar Rabiei, Hope Roderick and Hannah Benson during the meet.

“It’s a special group for me because this is my first group,” Rhoten said. “I had some of them as freshmen and they swam all four years on the high school team. I got to know a lot of them and they’re going to do great things in the future. I think they really set us up moving forward to have a lot of success in the future. They’ve been good leaders and they have kind of shown this really young freshman team what to expect and how to operate in a high school swimming team.”

Edwardsville also has gotten a solid season from sophomore Josie Bushell. She has a total of 20 first-place finishes. Against O’Fallon on Oct. 26, she placed first in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Webb, Bushell, Seilheimer and junior Lydia Hemings also competed at state for the Tigers last year. Webb and Bushell swam in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays and Seilheimer and Hemings competed in diving.

