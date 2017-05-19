Mans-power

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton junior Katie Mans competes in the high jump at the Class 3A Belleville West Sectional on May 12. She will be making her third trip to the state meet this weekend at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Katie Mans’ first high school track meet on March 28, 2015, was a successful one.

Mans, then a freshman with the Alton High girls track team, won the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches at the Southwestern Illinois Relays at Edwardsville. She won in a tiebreaker with O’Fallon’s Abby Carney.

Ever since then, Mans has blossomed into one of the state’s top high jumpers. She has won the event 18 times in her high school track career and earned two all-state medals.

Now, the Alton junior is setting her sights on finishing with an undefeated season in the high jump this weekend at the Class 3A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. She is scheduled to compete at noon Friday in the preliminaries. The finals are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

“The last time I finished with an undefeated season was in eighth grade, and that’s when I won state,” Mans said. “I’m really excited to go back to Charleston and having just so many wins under my belt and knowing that I can do this.”

Mans competed in the high jump in six meets this season and has won all of them. She qualified for state in the event by placing first in 5-5 on May 12 in the Class 3A Belleville West Sectional.

“Coming back to my junior year, I was super excited about it,” Mans said. “I’m excited to make my own history and make a name for myself as LaJarvia (Brown) has done.”

Mans finished eighth as a freshman and seventh as a sophomore at state. She’s the only Alton athlete to earn all-state honors in the high jump.

“This time, I want to place better than I did the year before and to jump better the year before and just keep improving,” Mans said. “Knowing that Jelena Rowe (of Bloom Township) is No. 1 in the country right now and is there will really boost my confidence and want to place up next year, and watching her jump will be amazing.”

Alton qualified for state in five events. Mans will be joined by Rayn Tally, Jeanea Epps and the 400- and 800-meter relay teams at the Class 3A state meet, which starts Friday. Tally will compete in the discus and Epps will run in the 100. Epps, Ty’Riss Holloway, Daysha Lacey and Alleyah Tuggle compete for both the 4x1 and 4x2 teams.

Also, Marquette Catholic freshman Riley Vickrey will participate at the Class 1A state track meet for the first time. Vickrey will compete in the 3,200 and her race is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. There are no preliminaries in the 3,200.

A year ago, Mans helped the Redbirds finish second to Lincoln-Way East at state, their highest finish in program history.

This spring, Mans is part of an Alton team that has a new coach — Jaida Moore — and a large group of freshmen and sophomores.

“Having a young team is so much fun,” the junior said. “You learn things in a different perspective. This is their first time out of sectionals and it’s so different than middle school, so to watch them compete and thrive is so absolutely amazing. I’m so proud of that and I love to be on this team.”

Alton lost Brown to graduation. Brown, who is now competing at Texas A&M University, earned nine all-state medals, including three championships in the triple jump.

“I miss LaJarvia so much and what we did last year and made history with her was absolutely amazing,” Mans said.

Before joining the Alton High track program in her freshman year, Mans enjoyed an outstanding eighth-grade track season at Alton Middle School, winning the IESA state championship in the high jump.

Mans finished in a tie for eighth with Rowe at 5-4 at the ‘15 IHSA state meet. The next year, she finished in a three-way tie for seventh with Wauconda’s Grace Daun and Yorkville’s Sydney Anderson at 5-6.

“Coming as a freshman and winning (state) in my eighth grade year, I was a little disappointed in myself,” Mans said. “But watching all of the other people around me and how much better and more trained they’ve been really brought something into my eye and that made me work 10 times harder. It was super exciting as a freshman and as a sophomore to earn a medal. I hope to continue that the next two years.”

Besides sectionals, Mans also placed first at the Southwestern Illinois Relays, the Belleville West Invitational, Edwardsville Tiger Relays and the Madison County and the Southwestern Conference meets. She cleared a 5-7 at the county meet on April 25.

“(Clearing) 5-7 felt really good,” Mans said. “I did jump that last year so knowing that I can still do that again is amazing. At practice (last week), I jumped a 5-9, so I’m really hoping I can show up at state and do my best there and get a new PR.”

Moore said she’s thrilled that Mans will be competing at state for the third time.

“She’s been a great contender all year,” the first-year Alton coach said. “I want to see her do big things at state.”

