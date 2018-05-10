Marathon man

Jon Franko had reason to be thrilled after crossing the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 16.

The Granite City native ran a personal-best time of 3 hours, 56 minutes and 15 seconds under cold and rainy conditions in his first appearance at the 26.2-mile event. His goal was to finish under four hours.

“I hope to run this thing again next year,” Franko said. “It was an amazing experience and it’s something I definitely want to do again, especially now that I know what to expect.”

Franko was also happy that he raised a large amount of money for multiple sclerosis research while competing in the world’s oldest marathon.

“It’s the crown jewel,” he said. “I had an opportunity to run on a team to raise money and I couldn’t pass it up. It surpassed any expectations I ever had.”

Franko competed on a team called Marathon Strides Against MS and the 20-member squad raised more than $200,000. Individually, Franko raised approximately $12,000.

“We’re going to hit a quarter of a million dollars before it’s all said and done,” said Franko, a 2001 Granite City High graduate. “It’s a good chunk of change for 20 people to raise.”

Franko was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that attacks the central nervous system, on Jan. 15, 2016. He spent a year seeing doctors before being diagnosed.

“I got on a drug, started eating healthy and started working out and running a lot,” he said. “Two years later, there is no new disease activity. Everything was kind of stable. Twenty-five years ago, there were no drugs (for MS treatment).”

Franko, who lives in St. Louis, is one of more than 2 million people affected by MS. There is no cure.

“What’s promising is there’s a lot of hope for people with the disease,” Franko said. “As for me, I was going to raise money for it to support it.”

Last year, he raised money by biking and running. Then, he found out about the Marathon Strides team from Phil Sinak, who also has MS.

“We were running one day in Forest Park (in St. Louis) and he told me about this team and how he ran on it,” he said. “I reached out to them and told them I was interested. They saw the fundraising I was doing and they said, ‘We’d love to have you join us.’”

Franko was one of 25,746 runners who finished the marathon.

“Energy-wise, I was fine,” he said. “Naturally, I was tired, but it wasn’t bad. Obviously, I was cold, so I wanted to warm up. My calves were in pain. Everything else on my body felt pretty good surprisingly, but it felt like I went through the toughest calf workout of my life.”

Franko, who started running when he competed in a 3,000-kilometer race in St. Louis several years ago, has participated in two half marathons and two full marathons.

“I enjoy it and I definitely plan on doing more,” Franko said.

Frankly speaking

Jon Franko played football, basketball and baseball at Granite City High. He earned all-Southwestern Conference honors at quarterback during his senior year.

He graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in advertising.

He is a co-founder of Gorilla 76, an industrial marketing agency in St. Louis.

He competed in his first marathon on Oct. 1, when he raced in the Mo’ Cowbell Marathon in St. Charles, Mo.

