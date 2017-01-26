Marquette’s Hentrich, E’ville’s Jackson and Ohl entering St. Louis Sports HOF

Marquette Catholic alum Craig Hentrich and Edwardsville High grads Mannie Jackson and Don Ohl are receiving some much due accolades on Feb. 2.

The three standout athletes are part of the 2017 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame class. All of the enshrinees will be honored at a banquet at Gateway Classic Cars’ “St. Louis Showroom” in O’Fallon, Ill. on Feb. 2. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $90 apiece or $720 for tables of 8. Check out www.stlouissportshalloffame.com for more information.

Hentrich, a 1989 Marquette grad, enjoyed an outstanding career as a kicker with the Explorers before continuing his football career for Lou Holtz at Notre Dame. He left the Fighting Irish second on the all-time scoring list with 294 points. His 39 field goals rank second to John Carney (51). His 44.1-yard punting average is a school record.

After graduating from Notre Dame, Hentrich went on to a 17-year NFL career as a punter, which included 3 Super Bowl appearances in his first 5 years. He won a Super Bowl in 1997 with the Green Bay Packers. Hentrich was also a two-time Pro Bowler and retired from the NFL in 2009.

Marquette retired Hentrich’s No. 15 jersey during a ceremony at Public School Stadium in the fall at an Explorers’ football game.

Jackson and Ohl enjoyed outstanding basketball careers with the Tigers.

Jackson was part of the 1956 EHS squad that finished runner-up at the state tournament. He went on to star at the University of Illinois alongside Ohl and fellow Edwardsville alum Govoner Vaughn. Jackson and Vaughn were the first African Americans to start for the Fighting Illini.

Jackson later played for the Harlem Globetrotters from 1962-64 and then purchased the famous hoops team in 1993.

He has also served on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Governors, been instrumental in the business community and started the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation in Edwardsville. He and former Edwardsville coach Joe Lucco share the name for the EHS gymnasium — Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Check out Jackson’s autobiography, “From Boxcar to Boardrooms,” to learn more about him.

Ohl was a senior at Edwardsville while Jackson and Vaughn were sophomores. The trio helped lead the Tigers to fourth place at the 1954 IHSA state tournament.

The three reunited at U of I where they started together for the Fighting Illini. Ohl then enjoyed a 10-year NBA career, which included making 5 consecutive all-star games from the 1962-63 season through the ‘66-67 campaign.

He averaged 15.9 points per game for his career and played in 727 career games. Ohl played for the Detroit Pistons, Baltimore Bullets and St. Louis and Atlanta Hawks.

Hentrich, Jackson and Ohl are part of an all-Illinois class being enshrined in the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame this year. They are joined by Gary Gaetti (baseball, Centralia High, MLB), Kirk Rueter (baseball, Nashville High, MLB), Dave Butz (football, Maine South High, Purdue, NFL — St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Redskins), Rich Herrin (basketball coach, Benton High, SIU Carbondale), Dana Howard (football, East St. Louis High, University of Illinois, NFL), Arnie Knepper (racing, Belleville), Carl Mauck (football, McLeansboro High, SIU Carbondale, NFL), Tom Stock (swimming, Hinsdale), Tom Wargo (golf, Centralia), Marnie Triefenbach-Herrling (volleyball, Belleville West, Stanford).