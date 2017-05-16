Marquette and EA-WR regional baseball times change

The Class 2A Althoff Regional semifinals have flip-flopped their game times on Wednesday at Belleville’s Whitey Herzog Field.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers were to play the host Crusaders at 4 p.m., but that game has been pushed back to 6:30 p.m.

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers, 6-4 winners over the Roxana Shells in 9 innings on Monday, will square off with Gillespie at 4 p.m. The Oilers were originally to play at 6:30 p.m.

The winners of those two games will meet in the regional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitey Herzog Field.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter