Marquette soccer title, Blasioli's wrestling crown highlight '17

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Marquette boys soccer team poses with the Class 1A state championship trophy on Oct. 28 in East Peoria. The Explorers state-title run was one of many storylines to highlight 2017 in Riverbend athletics.

There’s no better way to quantify excellence than by bringing home state gold. That’s why a team state championship and an individual state crown highlight 2017 in Riverbend athletics.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers, under first-year head coach Joe Burchett, were able to secure the second state championship in school history this fall. Marquette won the Class 1A state crown by defeating Monmouth-Roseville 4-3 in double overtime in the state title tilt on Oct. 28 at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Junior defender Kwame Ngwa will live forever in the annals of Marquette history after needling a free kick through a wall of defenders for a score with 1:09 remaining in the second overtime, which proved to be the state winner.

“I just saw a gap between the defender and the goalkeeper,” Ngwa said. “I thought if I put it around there with enough power there would be confusion on who would get to it first.”

Ngwa’s kick capped a 17-6-3 season for the Explorers and their first state crown since winning a 1A championship in 2012. Marquette finished the season on a nine-game winning streak, which included Marquette Regional, Breese Central Sectional and Raymond Lincolnwood Super-Sectional titles. The Explorers defeated Chicago Acero-Garcia 5-0 in the state semifinals to reach the championship game.

“To see the smiles on the grandmas’ faces and the athletic director and the secretaries and all the people associated with our school and our team, it’s really a heartwarming thing for me,” Burchett said Oct. 29 at the reception at MCHS celebrating the state championship.

East Alton-Wood River also enjoyed some state championship hardware, but it came on the individual front. Zac Blasioli capped his wrestling career with the Oilers by winning a state crown at 132 pounds at the Class 1A individual state tournament on Feb. 18.

Blasioli earned a 7-5 decision over Petersburg PORTA’s Trey Hild in the state finals. It came on the heels of a second-place finish for Blasioli at 152 pounds as a junior and was his third state medal. He also finished sixth as a freshman at 160 pounds.

He joined Josh Bennett as the only other state champion in EA-WR history. Bennett won a state crown at 103 pounds in 2009.

“Every Illinois kid is trying to win state, and if not they’re still trying to place and are grinding for everything, so being No. 1 really made me realize that I put the work and time in and it makes you feel good all the time, it’s not just that day. It makes me feel proud and good about myself,” Blasioli said after being named Riverbend AdVantage News Wrestler of the Year in 2017.

Gridiron resurgence

For the fourth straight season, a Riverbend football squad made a return to the playoffs after a long absence.

In 2014, it was the Roxana Shells making if for the first time since 2003. Then, in 2015, the Civic Memorial Eagles advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2010, and in ‘16 it was EA-WR advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

In 2017, the Alton Redbirds made their triumphant return to the postseason for the first time since ‘06. It came on the heels of a forgettable 0-9 campaign in ‘16.

It was a total turnaround in ‘17. Alton put together a 6-5 mark overall and even won its first playoff game since 1992 and only the second in program history.

The Redbirds drew Chicago Lincoln Park to open the Class 7A postseason Oct. 21 at Lane Stadium in Chicago and came away with a 32-14 victory. Running back Darrell Smith highlighted the historic night with 218 yards on 30 carries and 3 touchdowns.

The win allowed AHS to play host to its first playoff game since ‘06 at Public School Stadium on Oct. 29. Unfortunately, the Birds fell 42-13 to Lincoln-Way West at home.

Even with the loss, it was a huge building block for the Redbirds in head coach Eric Dickerson’s third season at the helm. Smith capped the accolades for Alton when he also was named to the Illinois Coaches Association 7A all-state team as a running back.

“This is a special season for our school, our program, and our community,” Dickerson said after the loss to Lincoln-Way West.

“This was an amazing ride. People were lined up down State Street. You can’t beat an atmosphere like this. It’s not something we’re going to forget. There’s no disappointment here. The pride with this group of kids is overwhelming.”

It also marked the third straight year that three Riverbend football teams advanced to the playoffs together. It was Roxana, CM and Marquette in ‘15, CM, Marquette and EA-WR in ‘16 and now Alton, Marquette and EA-WR in ‘17.

The Oilers and Explorers both made it in Class 3A, but unfortunately both missed an elusive playoff victory for the second straight season. Marquette finished the season 8-2, while EA-WR went 7-3.

Mermis heats up the ice

Former Alton hockey player Dakota Mermis created a highlight for the year Nov. 2 when he was called up with the Arizona Coyotes. He became the first AHS hockey player to ever play in the NHL with the promotion.

The defenseman’s first game was against the Buffalo Sabres at home and he ultimately played seven games before being sent back down to Arizona’s American Hockey League affiliate. The highlight of his 7-game stretch was playing the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 9 at the Scottrade Center.

Mermis didn’t log any points during his NHL stretch. He logged 13 minutes, 55 seconds for his most ice time Nov. 7 at Pittsburgh. He averaged 10:26 of ice time per game.

He is currently playing with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

Riverbend team successes in ‘17

The CM girls basketball program and Marquette boys basketball squad highlighted strong runs on the team front. Both squads advanced to the super-sectional round of the postseason.

The Eagles went 31-3 to tie the school record for wins and advanced to the Class 3A University of Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional, where they fell 44-39 to Rochester. They won the second sectional title in school history.

The Explorers set a new school record for wins, going 30-4 and winning the program’s first sectional championship. Marquette advanced to the 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional, where it lost 61-40 to Mount Carmel.

The Roxana Shells had a superb season in girls soccer, winning the first regional in school history in the spring. Roxana went 14-3 and defeated Mater Dei 2-1 to win the 1A Olney (East Richland) Regional crown before falling 3-0 to the host Eagles at the Columbia Sectional semifinals.

Other key runs were the CM baseball team (28-11) and the Marquette baseball team (22-11), which won 3A and 2A regional championships respectively. The Eagles reached the 3A Salem Sectional title game where they lost 5-4 to Mascoutah.

The CM boys bowling squad advanced to its second state tournament in school history in ‘17, too.

Riverbend individual state success in ‘17

There was plenty of state hardware brought home individually in ‘17.

Like EA-WR’s Blasioli, several other Riverbend wrestlers came home with medals around their necks.

Alton’s Keontay Holmes (182) finished third in 3A, EA-WR’s Drew Sobol (106) took fourth in 1A and CM’s Brandon Carpenter (195) was fifth in 2A.

There was some track and field success, too. Roxana junior Jordan Hawkins earned his second straight fourth-place medal in the discus at the 2A boys state meet. On the girls side, Alton junior Katie Mans earned a third-place medal in the high jump in 3A and the AHS quartet of Jeanea Epps, Daysha Lacey, TyRiss Holloway, and Alleyah Tuggle earned an eighth-place medal in the 400-meter relay.

Kolten Bauer highlighted the 2017 season for Marquette boys golf, picking up a sixth-place medal at the 2A state tournament in the fall. He won the first state medal for the Explorers since 2012.

Overall, it was just a great year for sports in the Riverbend in 2017 and hopefully 2018 can be even better.

