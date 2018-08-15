Marquette to introduce fall teams

ALTON | The Marquette Catholic High School Athletic Department announced the annual Blue/Gray football game will be played at Public School Stadium in Alton at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The evening will begin with the introduction of coaches and players from fall teams: volleyball, dance, cheer, girls’ tennis, field hockey, boys’ defending state champion soccer, girls’ golf, boys’ golf and football. The introductions will be followed by two quarters of football play.

There is no admission charge and light concessions will be available for purchase.

