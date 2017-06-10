Marriott wins Godfrey Open crown

With five holes remaining in the 13th annual Godfrey Open on June 4 at Rolling Hills Golf Course, thunder and rain hit the area.

But that didn’t concern Jake Marriott.

“I was prepared for the rain,” the Springfield native said. “I was hoping it would stay away. But I don’t think that hurts my game, either. I played college ball for four years, so I know what rain and bad weather are all about.”

After a nine-minute delay, Marriott played strong in the final five holes, making four pars and a birdie on the 18th hole to win the Open Division championship of the 36-hole tournament. He finished with 11 strokes under par 131, tying the record score set by Shane Smith in 2012.

Marriott shot a 65 in the first-day of competition and a 66 in the second to win by two strokes over Bob Gaus and Britt Pavelonis. This year’s Open championship qualifies as a victory in the six-event Metro Cup Series.

Marriott trailed Gaus by one stroke going into the final day of competition. He rallied to tie Gaus after the first nine holes in the second day.

“I was just trying to keep doing what I’ve been doing and that’s playing off the tee and giving myself a lot of opportunities to make birdies and avoid bogeys, more or less,” Marriott said. “I was bogey-free today, so that’s a big goal. You’ll make birdies out here if you keep it in play. That was my goal in the back nine.”

After Marriott sank a birdie in the 18th hole, he was congratulated by Gaus, Britt Pavelonis and Corey Choate.

“That was a good feeling,” Marriott said. “I was a little nervous on the 18th hole, so it felt great to see the ball go down the hole.”

Thunder and rain hit the area again just minutes after Marriott clinched his victory, but that didn’t stop Alton High graduate Kyle Williams and Scott Horton from competing in a playoff to decide the A Flight championship. Both were tied for first at 136 after 36 holes.

“I wasn’t excited about it, but Kyle wanted to do it,” Horton said. “He said, ‘We got to play for this Gold Jacket.’”

Horton received the Gold Jacket after shooting a par in the second hole, while Williams finished with a bogey. It was the first Godfrey Open win for the 47-year old Horton, who has been playing golf for 25 years.

“I like the competition,” he said. “At 47 years old, there’s not a lot of games that you can compete with some of the best players in the area. Golf happens to be one of them. That’s why I love it so much. I can still play, even at my advanced age.”

Besides Williams, several other local players competed in the Godfrey Open, including Michael Holtz, Kolten Bauer, Duncan McLain, Pat Moore, Ray Morales, Bob Kane and Ben Shewmaker. Holtz, who won the A Flight championship last year, finished in a tie for fourth with Choate at even par in the A Flight this year.

Williams, the tournament director and Rolling Hills’ general manager, said he was disappointed with the turnout in this year’s event.

“A year ago, we were over 100 and this year, we had about 80,” he said. “Tournaments are kind of like that. They kind of go up and down a little bit. Hopefully, we find a good weekend next year that we can get those same group of guys back.”

Marriott attended Sacred Heart-Griffin High in Springfield for one year before moving to Naples, Fla., in his sophomore year. He helped the school’s boys golf team place third at state in his freshman year. He recently graduated from Augusta (Ga.) University, where he played for the university’s golf team all four years.

Marriott made his first Godfrey Open appearance.

“I’m buddies with Jake Erickson and Josh Edison,” he said. “They’re from Springfield and they’ve been playing in quite of a few of these tournaments. I just got back from school back home and I talked to them about it and they told me there was a tournament this week, so I said, ‘Sign me up.’ That’s how I found out about it and I’m excited to get some competitive play in, so that was awesome.”

Even though he competed at Rolling Hills for the first time, Marriott is no stranger to playing in Metro East tournaments.

“Last year, I was in this area for the U.S. Amateur Qualifier and I was able to get through that,” he said. “I think I shot four under for the 36 holes. I played in the U.S. Amateur last year and I’m going to be down again for the U.S. Amateur Qualifier this year at Spencer T. Olin (in Alton). I enjoy it down here. I’ve always been pretty successful. I played in Junior events and I played in the Gateway tour back in the day when I was little, so I always enjoying golfing around here.”

