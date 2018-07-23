Match to determine Dynamo Pro champion

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will host an all-ages professional wrestling event Saturday, July 28, at Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave.

The event is sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, Computer Specialists, and American Maid Cleaning Service. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets are $5 for children ages 5-12. Tickets are free for children younger than 5. Advance tickets can be purchased online.

The Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 championship will be defended as Jayden Dominic Rose will defend against No. 1 contender Mike Outlaw. Guests also will see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers as the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos,” “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Jackal, “The Spanish Red Devil” Ricky Rodriguez, Savanna Stone, “The Little Blue Dragon” Tootie Lynn Ramsey, “The Gypsy Warrior” Orion Creed, “The Empress of Evil” Rahne Victoria, “The Strangler” Roy Lewis, and more.

For more information, visit the website.

