MCHS ready for fruitful campaign

Preparation is important in each and every prep football season.

The Marquette Catholic football team has experienced some success over the years and has been taking every step it can to be ready for the 2017 campaign.

“The work ethic has been good,” Marquette coach Darrell Angleton said. “We have a 90 percent participation in our summer workouts. We have had some vacations and we also have a lot of freshmen who play baseball in different leagues.”

This summer, Marquette football players participated in two voluntary practices three times a week, although they took the week of the Fourth of July off. Players work on speed and agility training, lift weights, and practice running routes. Marquette will play in four 7-on-7 tournaments this summer against Madison, Alton High School, Edwardsville and East Alton-Wood River.

“We may take a little longer for a play,” Angleton said of the 7-on-7 tournaments. “I really like to work a lot on our short game. I want 80 percent of my short game completed. You have to have your short game down if you’re going to be a good spread football team. In a 7-on-7 tournament, the linebackers can really jam you hard.”

Like many high school football coaches, Angleton likes to build his team months before the season starts.

“You really have to condition yourself,” Angleton said. “When practice starts on Aug. 9 the players need to be in very good condition. That way the team can hit the ground running.”

Angleton also said that attending summer workouts help players learn the Marquette system before the first practice. The summer practices include a number of drills. Some are contact drills where the players wear pads.

“When the practices start then we can go ahead and implement our system,” he said. “The freshmen learn to put on their pads and that doesn’t have to be taught when we start practice.”

Angleton starts his third year as head coach at Marquette this fall. He served as an assistant for two years before being named head coach. Marquette finished last year with a 7-3 mark and won the Prairie State Conference. It suffered losses to Civic Memorial and Mater Dei in the first two weeks of the season and then went on a seven-game winning streak.

Taylorville defeated Marquette 32-24 on Oct. 28 in the first round of the playoffs. The team has established a track record of success, as Marquette has qualified for the playoffs in 10 out of the last 11 seasons and last suffered a losing season in 2005 when it went 2-7. The Explorers posted two .500 (5-5) seasons in 2009 and 2010 and missed the playoffs with a 5-4 mark in 2014.

“We’ve built a tradition here,” Angleton said. “This year I have seven guys returning on both sides of the ball. Our numbers are good in this program. We have 16 seniors and 10 juniors this year.”

Some of those returning players include running backs Treven Swingler and D’Avion Peebles. The pair combined for more than 1,500 yards rushing last season, with Peebles running for 785 and Swingler for 777. Peebles, who will be a senior, had 12 touchdowns, while Swingler, a soon-to-be junior, had 11.

Other key returners include wide receiver John Blachford, linebacker Will Hurst, defensive tackle James Malone, defensive end Alex Roberts and Jayce Maag, who will take over quarterback duties for the graduated Brady McAfee.

The Explorers did lose some depth from their stout defensive line from last season. The starting D-line didn’t allow a TD during the PSC portion of the season in ‘16. They also lost Liam Maher, who was a weapon at kicker and punter. He will play at McKendree University this fall.

Despite the success in turning in winning seasons, Marquette hasn’t won a playoff game in four years. Angleton said winning a playoff game is a top priority this year.

“There is no multiplier rule this year, so we ought to be able to play against a school our size,” he said. “Against schools of a similar size, I think we stand a chance. Last year, Taylorville had 70 guys dress.”

With the IHSA multiplier for private schools, the Explorers have competed in the 4A playoffs in their last four appearances — 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

