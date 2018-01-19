McMurray, Lavender, Troeckler all competing in D-I hoops

× Expand (Left) Alton High grad De’Antae McMurray is finishing up his collegiate career in style at Drake University in Iowa, second on the team in scoring at 11.7 ppg. (Photo by Drake Athletics) (Right) CM’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder Allie Troeckler is cutting her teeth in college as a freshman at SIUE. She averages 19.2 minutes per game off the bench for the Cougars. (Photo by SIUE Athletics)

The Riverbend has long been rich in basketball tradition and talent.

For many of the players, it’s just a starting point to bigger and better things in the sport. Right now there are 17 players on the men’s and women’s sides competing at different levels of the college game from the 5 Riverbend schools.

Starting on the men’s side, there are a couple of players competing in the Division I ranks.

Alton High grad De’Antae McMurray is standing out at Missouri Valley Conference school Drake University as a senior. After spending two seasons at Southwestern Illinois College, the 2014 AHS grad parlayed it into a D-I career for his junior and senior seasons.

Entering this week, McMurray — who played his first three prep seasons for Marquette Catholic — was second on the Bulldogs in scoring and assists and had started all 19 games. He’s averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 assists per game.

His season high was a 25-point performance on Jan. 6 during a 75-72 win at Indiana State.

Drake was 11-8 entering Monday. The Bulldogs will be at the Scottrade Center for the MVC Tournament on March 1-4 for anyone who wants to see the former local standout in person.

Marquette standout Deion Lavender is also battling at the D-I level for the University of Alabama-Birmingham in Conference USA.

A 2014 graduate of Marquette, Lavender started his career with the Southern Illinois Salukis before transferring to UAB. He sat out a year per transfer rules and is a junior this year.

He’s contributing off the bench for the Blazers, averaging 2.6 ppg in 14 games. His season high was 6 points twice in games with LeMoyne-Owen College on Nov. 16 and Florida Atlantic on Jan. 4.

UAB was 13-5 entering this week.

The Division II level on the men’s side is also enjoying a couple of Riverbend standouts.

Carlos Anderson, a 2015 Alton grad, is a junior at Minnesota State, while ‘15 Civic Memorial grad Jakob Lowrance is excelling as a junior at the University of Central Missouri.

Anderson transferred to MSU this season after playing his first two collegiate seasons at SIUE. He didn’t have to miss a season because of transfer rules going from a D-I program to a D-II team.

He entered Monday fourth on the team in scoring at 11.4 ppg and has produced three games of more than 20 points on the year.

His best showing was a 23-point performance on Jan. 5 with 23 points on Jan. 5 during a 94-91 overtime win over Augustana.

He’s played in all 17 games but has no starts. Minnesota State was 13-4 entering this week.

As for Lowrance, he’s been producing at a high level since he signed with the Mules out of CM.

He’s second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.3 ppg and first in rebounds with 6.6 per game. Entering this week, he had two straight double doubles.

Lowrance scored his season high of 28 points on Dec. 14 against Missouri Western.

The Mules were 13-2 coming into Monday.

There are also a handful of Riverbend men’s hoopsters playing at the NAIA, D-III and JUCO levels.

Shandon Boone, a 2016 Marquette grad is the leading scorer at 14.8 ppg as a sophomore at Avila University, an NAIA institution in Kansas City, Mo. Avila was 10-5 entering Monday.

Former Redbird Isaiah Thurmond is playing for Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo., at the NAIA level as a junior. He transferred from Carl Sandburg Community College and is in his first season there.

He came into the week fourth on the squad in scoring at 10.0 ppg and starts for the Eagles. They were 17-1 as of Monday.

EA-WR grad Mike Stimac is at the D-III level at Illinois College as a junior. He’s only played in two games this season Dec. 2 and Dec. 18 and is averaging 1.5 ppg. The Blueboys are 6-9.

Three AHS standouts and a Roxana grad are playing in junior college.

Former Redbirds Marcus Latham and Ty’ohn Trimble are at Parkland College in Champaign. Latham, a sophomore, is the leading scorer at 13.6 ppg, while freshman Trimble averages 4.5 ppg. Parkland entered the week at 12-2.

Another Alton player, Maurice Edwards, is a freshman at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo. He averages 10.2 ppg, 2.9 assists per clip and 2.4 rebounds. Mineral Area was 14-4 as of Monday.

Trace Gentry is a sophomore at 8-6 Lincoln Land in Springfield. The former Roxana standout is second on the team with 12.9 ppg and has started 14 of 14 games.

ON THE GIRLS SIDE — CM’s all-time leading scorer started her journey at the college level this season. Allie Troeckler is a freshman at SIUE after scoring 2,677 points and pulling down a school-best 1,090 rebounds for the Eagles during her illustrious career.

She’s contributing off the bench as a freshman for the Cougars in the Ohio Valley Conference, averaging 3.2 ppg and 3.4 rebounds per clip. Troeckler scored a season high 8 points in a 65-61 loss to Stetson on Dec. 3. She averages 19.2 minutes per game.

SIUE entered the week at 8-9 overall, but 5-1 in the OVC.

Roxana’s all-time leading scorer, Maddy Sheraka, is playing at D-II Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss. Sheraka scored 1,341 career points for the Shells before inking a deal to play at SWIC. After two seasons there, she transferred to Delta State as a junior.

She’s played in all 15 games for the Lady Statesmen, but only started 3. She averages 4.8 ppg and has reached double figures in scoring twice on the season. Sheraka’s season high was 14 on Dec. 18 during a 55-54 loss at West Georgia.

Delta State was 6-9 entering the week.

A couple of former CM players are competing at the D-III level. Annika Ochs is a freshman at Blackburn College, while Brittney Zipprich is a junior at Webster University.

Ochs scores 1.4 ppg, averages 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists for the 1-13 Beavers. She has played in all 14 games and has 6 starts.

Zipprich contributes 1.8 ppg off the bench for 11-4 Webster. She’s played in 12 games.

A couple of former Alton girls decided to stay close to start their voyage into the college ranks. Ayonna Clanton is a freshman, while Chayvon Buckingham is a redshirt freshman for the Lewis and Clark Trailblazers in Godfrey.

LCCC was 11-3 on the season entering Monday. Clanton has scored 1.4 ppg in 8 games, while Buckingham has netted 1.7 ppg in 6 games.

Good luck to all of the Riverbend hoopsters for the rest of the season and to the prep standouts this season that join them next year.

