MELHS tennis team to host day camp

EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Lutheran High School tennis team will host a Summer Tennis Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 12-15 at 6305 Center Grove Road.

The camp is open to boys and girls entering fourth to eighth grades.

“If you are interested in learning to play tennis, this is the camp for you,” a news release states. “A racquet is not necessary.”

The cost is $50 and includes a T-shirt. The camp includes attendance prizes.

Register online at melhs.org and click on the activity camp link.

