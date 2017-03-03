MEN’S BASKETBALL: AHS grad McMurray finds home away from home at Drake

ST. LOUIS – De’Antae McMurray discovered a comfort zone at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa this basketball season.

He said the private school, a member of the 10-team Missouri Valley Conference, is a snug fit. The 6-foot-2 junior guard averaged 9.1 points per game for the Bulldogs.

“I feel like I’ve found a home,” said McMurray, an Alton High graduate. “I like it there. It’s a really good community with a lot of support.”

McMurray, a sociology major, did his best to support the Bulldogs on Thursday in the opening round of the MVC Tournament at Scottrade Center. He scored 13 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and registered 4 assists in 35 minutes, but Drake lost to Bradley, 67-58. The Bulldogs finished 7-24, losing their final 10 games.

“We really played hard, but we couldn’t pull it out at the end of the game,” McMurray said. “Personally, I thought I played pretty well. It was one of my best overall games this season.”

The Bulldogs endured plenty during a transition season. They lost 10 of their first 11 games and head coach Ray Giacoletti abruptly resigned after eight games. Assistant Jeff Rutter replaced him and guided Drake the remainder of the season. The Bulldogs now will begin the process of hiring a new coach and Rutter is one of the candidates.

“This (last game) seemed to be reflective of how our season has gone the last couple of weeks,” Rutter said of the narrow loss. “It kind of ends with me saying how proud I am of our kids. They fought hard.”

Rutter hopes he’s around next season to keep fighting the good fight and lead the Bulldogs back to respectability. He sees better things ahead for Drake basketball.

“We had some good additions this season,” Rutter said, referring to McMurray – a transfer from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville – and T. J. Thomas, a 12-point performer against Bradley. “They were two good pieces to the puzzle.”

Rutter added, “De’Antae has loads of talent and he’s an awesome young guy. He’s high character and really coachable. De’Antae has the ability to get you 10 assists and 25 or 30 points on any given night.

“He has also worked hard on his defense to improve that, and I think he will have a great offseason. He’s a good quarterback and just a good pass, shoot and dribble guard. I’m proud with the progress De’Antae has made this season.”

McMurray said he has had to constantly upgrade his game, from the time he starred at Alton High to his standout ways at SWIC. He’s doing the same at Drake.

“This is really a tough league,” McMurray said of the MVC. “It was a big adjustment for me because of the speed of the players and the physicality of the game. The first part of the season was a learning experience for me, but I felt set the last half of the season.”

He’s confident the Bulldogs will take the necessary steps to get better after they finished last in the league this season.

“We just need to keep working hard in practice and improve,” McMurray said. “We can do that and we can be successful. What I need to do is keep improving on running the team.”

He figured prominently in guiding Drake’s offense this season. McMurray scored in double figures 13 times in 31 games. He tallied a season-high 28 points Feb. 1 in a 77-69 loss to Wichita State. He also netted 14 points Dec. 29 in a wild 102-98 victory over Chicago Loyola.

McMurray also averaged more than 3 assists and nearly 3 rebounds per outing. He collected a season-best nine assists against Mississippi Valley State and eight rebounds vs. Loyola.

Following McMurray’s graduation from Alton High in 2014, he spent two seasons at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. McMurray averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds his sophomore year at SWIC and helped guide the Blue Storm to a 27-6 record. He earned all-region and all-conference honors there. During McMurray’s senior season, he scored at a 13.0 clip for the 22-6 Redbirds. He spent his first three prep years at crosstown rival Marquette Catholic.

Thus, getting to play Thursday in the Scottrade Center proved to be a welcome opportunity for him. He got to come home.

“My family came to see me play and I had an opportunity to talk with them,” he said. “This (St. Louis) is about as close as it gets for me to playing close to home.”

He certainly knows his way around Scottrade Center.

“It’s the third time I’ve played here,” McMurray said. “The other two were in prep games during the Coaches with Cancer competition. One was with Alton and the other was with Marquette.”