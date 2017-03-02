MEN’S BASKETBALL: E’ville’s Fletcher making major progress for Salukis

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Edwardsville High grad and SIU Carbondale redshirt sophomore Armon Fletcher mixes it up with former EHS teammate Tre Harris during a game at the Vadalabene Center at SIUE earlier this season. Fletcher will be a key cog for the No. 4 seeded Salukis this weekend in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at the Scottrade Center.

ST. LOUIS — Improvement is the name of the game for SIUC redshirt sophomore Armon Fletcher, an Edwardsville High graduate. He seems to be getting better with age.

Just ask the lanky 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard. He was named to the 10-player Missouri Valley Conference’s Most-Improved Team this week.

“It means a lot to me and I’m blessed to be in that situation,” Fletcher said Thursday following SIUC’s practice at Scottrade Center. The 16-15 Salukis, seeded fourth in this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, meet fifth-seeded Loyola, 18-13, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The Salukis defeated the Ramblers in the two previous meetings this season — 67-61 Feb. 4 in Chicago and 72-70 last Saturday in Carbondale.

“It’s going to be another dogfight because both teams are playing well,” said Fletcher, averaging 11.5 points, third-best on the team.

Fletcher’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining gave the Salukis their second win over the Ramblers less than a week ago and ensured their No. 4 tournament seed in Arch Madness.

“Welcome back Armon Fletcher,” SIUC coach Barry Hinson said after Fletcher’s game-winning shot. “The last two games (before Loyola), he had 15 rebounds and then the way he shot the ball against them was huge for us.”

Thus far this season, Fletcher’s doing more than scoring. He’s also averaging 4.7 rebounds per game and has connected on 46 treys, tying him for the team lead with Leo Vincent.

Last year, Fletcher played in all 32 games last season and averaged 5.1 ppg. He finished the 2015-16 campaign by scoring 11 points, grabbing five rebounds, contributing two blocks and collecting three steals against Northern Iowa at the MVC tourney.

“I worked hard this summer and hit the weight room,” Fletcher said, alluding to his sustained development. “And I can definitely feel that I have improved. I’m also staying focused and am more comfortable now.

Fletcher added, “I think things are clicking for me a little bit more. I want to continue to play hard on defense and keep getting to the basket more on offense. I’m finding out there are a lot of different ways that I can score.”

He aims to be clicking on all cylinders in the MVC tourney.

“I love coming back here,” he said of St. Louis and Southwestern Illinois. “I still follow the Edwardsville Tigers and think they will win a state championship this year.”

During Fletcher’s prep career at Edwardsville, he averaged 17.1 points and 13.4 rebounds as a senior and earned Associated Press Second-Team All-State honors.

Fletcher helped the Tigers to a 30-4 record and fourth place at the Class 4A state tournament. In 2012-13, his junior season, the Tigers finished 31-3 and placed third at the 4A finals. Fletcher averaged 10.0 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Fletcher and the Salukis will be ready when they meet Loyola for the third time this season on Friday.

“Our game with them Friday may be the best game of the day,” Hinson said. “Loyola is a tough matchup for anybody. You can’t take a break against them because they are so explosive.”

If the Salukis can defeat the Ramblers for a third time, they will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the first semifinal, likely against top-rated Illinois State. The tourney championship game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, with the Arch Madness survivor automatically qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

Hinson said ISU, which finished 17-1 in the MVC and shared the league championship with Wichita State, is a formidable foe. The Redbirds won a pair of narrow games against the Salukis, including a 50-46 thriller Feb. 22 in Normal.

Hinson noted, “What makes ISU so dangerous is their length. It’s hard to score in the half-court against them and you can’t score in transition.”