MEN’S BASKETBALL: Edwardsville’s Fletcher emerges as Top Dawg for Salukis

× Expand Southern Illinois University Carbondale Photo Services FILE PHOTO — SIUC's Armon Fletcher soars to the basket during the 2016-17 season with the Salukis. The Edwardsville High grad is leading SIUC at 14.2 ppg and looking to lead them to a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title this weekend at the Scottrade Center. The Salukis are the No. 2 seed in the MVC Tourney.

ST. LOUIS — Armon Fletcher, a redshirt junior for the Southern Illinois University Carbondale basketball team, found a way to elevate his game.

The Edwardsville High product simply switched positions. And everything changed for him in a positive way.

“He has improved dramatically when we shifted him on the floor from guard to forward,” SIUC coach Barry Hinson said. “His numbers have escalated.”

No doubt about it. Fletcher, who averaged 11.1 points per game last year as a sophomore for the Salukis, has emerged as their Top Dawg. He’s averaging 14.2 points, best on the 19-12 squad that plays at 6 p.m. Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Scottrade Center. SIUC is seeded second behind Loyola of Chicago.

In addition, the 6-foot-5, 207-pound Fletcher is getting 5.1 rebounds per game and has accumulated 52 assists, fifth-best on the team. He’s shooting 49 percent from the field and nearly 75 percent from the foul line. Those fancy figures enabled Fletcher to earn all-MVC second-team honors.

“I gained weight, muscle and wisdom,” Fletcher said of his progress since the 2016-17 season. “I think being a year older helped me mature and I matured a lot in the summer. It has all paid off for me.”

Fletcher poured in a career-best 32 points and snared 16 rebounds in a Jan. 6 win at Valparaiso and then hit a game-winning shot with 6 seconds remaining to beat Missouri State 79-77 three weeks later. The Salukis are 15-8 since he moved from guard to forward.

“I played closer to the basket in high school, so I was familiar with that,” Fletcher said. “When circumstances changed on our team this year, they needed me to play inside, and I try to use my quickness to my advantage.”

Hinson added, “When Armon is tuned into his aggressive mode, his numbers have increased. His strength and conditioning have improved this year and some of it is simple maturation.”

He pointed out, “Let’s not forget that about Armon, so that helps as the byproduct of that. I think any time you get to your fourth or fifth year, specifically at the mid-major level, you have an opportunity to weather storms that other guys haven’t experienced. I think that really plays a big part of Armon. He won an award this year because of the sacrifice he made his freshman year when he redshirted.”

Hinson noted, “I truly believe that and we talk to parents about it. You won’t see the rewards until the latter part of his career. I love this stat: 100 percent of the young men that red-shirt don’t want to do it and neither do their parents. But 100 percent of the young men (and their families) who do redshirt say at the end of their careers it’s the best decision they could have made.

“I think that has played a valuable part in Armon’s journey.”

That journey continues this weekend and Fletcher can’t wait for the tournament to unfold.

“It’s really cool being the No. 2 seed and it’s a blessing,” he said. “We want to prove to everybody we are the best team in the conference. I’m more of a team guy than anything else, so I want to win the championship.”

Fletcher figures to have ample support from family and friends playing in his backyard, so to speak.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask for tickets,” he said, smiling. “It’s a blessing that people are supporting me and I want to make them proud.”

He hasn’t forgotten his Edwardsville roots and the lessons he learned from Tigers’ head coach Mike Waldo.

“I heard it was coach Waldo’s last year, but I haven’t had a chance to talk to him about it,” said Fletcher, a recreation major at SIUC. “He taught me a lot of great things and I’ve learned a lot from him about being a man on the court.”

During Fletcher’s senior season at Edwardsville High, he averaged 17.1 points and 13.4 rebounds in helping the Tigers finish 30-4 and place fourth in the Class 4A state finals. Fletcher earned Associated Press All-State second-team recognition.

The four-day Valley tournament started Thursday and Illinois State is cast as the No. 3 seed, meaning the top three-rated teams are from the Land of Lincoln. Then Bradley is ranked fifth, one spot behind Drake. Hinson sees all of that highly charged competition making for an explosive weekend. SIUC has won the MVC tourney 5 times, the last time in 2006.

“This Valley tournament will be one of the greatest I’ve ever witnessed,” said Hinson, who previously coached at Missouri State and has spent 15 years guiding MVC teams. “Our biggest opponent right now is the one between our ears. We need to look in the mirror and play with more energy and intensity, but we will be ready to go Friday night. I’ve yet to feel that we have played our best basketball of the season. We haven’t done it yet.”