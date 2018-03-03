MEN’S BASKETBALL: Fletcher and Salukis fall short of finals at MVC Tourney

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament has yet to have a game with an outcome greater than a 10 point margin. The only other time that happened was 1999.

If that trend continues it should make Sunday’s championship game between top-seeded Loyola Chicago and No. 3 seed Illinois State another doozy. The rivals meet at 1 p.m. in the finale at Scottrade Center.

Loyola knocked off No. 5 seeded Bradley 62-54 in the first semifinal game Saturday, while it took overtime to decide the outcome of the second semifinal. ISU edged Southern Illinois University Carbondale 76-68 in OT.

It marked the first time in the 42 years of the MVC Tourney that 4 Illinois teams have represented the conference in the semifinals.

The top ranked Ramblers improved to 27-5 on the season with their win and will play in the MVC title game for the first time of their 5-year tenure in the league. The Redbirds (18-14) are in the finals for the second straight season and third time in the last 4 years.

In the late game the Salukis had their opportunities. It was a game that saw 10 lead changes and 6 ties, although SIUC only led for 4:52 of the game compared to ISU’s 36:32.

Edwardsville High grad Armon Fletcher played a big role in the contest. His athletic block on Milik Yarbrough of the Redbirds as time expired in regulation send the game to OT. Fletcher skied above the rim to swat Yarbrough’s layup attempt away.

He then nailed a 3-pointer at the 3:54 mark of OT to put the Salukis up 59-58. Unfortunately that turned out to be their final lead of the game. Fletcher fouled out with 41 seconds remaining in the game with 15 points, tying Sean Lloyd for the team lead.

SIUC closed the season at 20-13 and finished second in the MVC standings.

On the big block, Fletcher said he just knew Yarbrough was looking to score and he went for it.

“I knew he wasn’t going to pass the ball at the end of the game,” Fletcher said. “I knew he was going to try and go to the basket. Tyler (Smithpeters) was guarding him and playing great defense, but I didn’t want the ball to have a chance to get on the rim so I went over to help so I could block it.

“We had momentum coming into the overtime and we thought we were going to win, but we just came up short.”

SIUC head coach Barry Hinson pointed to 6-foot-10 junior Kavion Pippen fouling out with 1:14 to go in regulation as a big shift in momentum. The Salukis gave up a lot of size with Pippen out.

“The game was over when KP went out,” Hinson said. “I had no magic wands. Gosh I was wanting Harry Potter to show up and I could go, ‘Woomf, you’re bigger.’ I just looked at the staff on the bench and said, ‘I’m sorry, there’s nothing else we can do.’ It’s just one of those deals and I think there’s a difference between losing and getting beat. We got beat tonight. We played great. I’m proud of them. That was a hell of a ballgame. We did a great job, but when Kavion went out that was the moment.”

The Redbirds’ Phil Fayne was huge in the win, scoring a career high 26 points, including going 12-of-17 from the free throw line. He led all scorers.

Fayne scored 13 points in the OT period and hit his final 8 free throw attempts, 7 of them coming in the extra frame.

“Phil was obviously huge down the stretch,” ISU head coach Dan Muller said. “A lot of guys made big plays and I’m just proud to advance.”

Muller said he hopes the experience from making last year’s finals and the finale in 2015 can translate into helping get a win this year. That’s what the Redbirds will be focusing on conveying heading into Sunday.

“We had a very similar run a few years ago with a tough Friday game and a really really tough Saturday game and then had a good first half (in finals), but I don’t know if we ran out of gas or just changed our mindset at halftime. I think it was a little bit of both, but I’ll certainly talk about that,” Muller said. “These kids are fine, they’re 21 years old and will be fine physically, but can they handle the mental part of it. The pressure is there for both teams, us and Loyola, but we’ll certainly talk about that and discuss our experiences.”

Loyola had a tough game with Bradley in the first semifinal game.

The Ramblers led for most of the game and had their largest lead of 14 points at 34-20 with 1:10 to go in the first half, but watched the Braves battle back in the second half.

Bradley whittled it to 54-53 with 6:42 to play in the game on a layup by Nate Kennell and kept it a one possession game until Loyola’s Marques Townes had the dagger with a trey at the 1:25 mark to push it to 59-54.

The Ramblers, the alma mater of former Alton High standout player Leroy Stampley, will now be looking for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1985. Loyola won the NCAA National Championship in 1963, which stands as the only Illinois team to ever accomplish that feat.

“I love our guys mentality,” Loyola head coach Porter Moser said. “They just refuse to quit. You don’t know how many grind out games we’ve had, especially the last several weeks and we just find ways to win with different guys on different nights. That’s what’s special about this group. At a time when they’d got it to 2 and we were missing some shots we had 5 chances to stop it and we had 5 straight stops and then Marques got us some separation with that 3-pointer. If you’re going to win a championship, you’ve got to defend.”

Sunday’s winner is guaranteed a trip to the NCAA Tournament, which could possibly be the only school to represent the state of Illinois. Hinson said he’ll be pulling for the Redbirds, with his hope that they win and the Ramblers will secure an at-large bid and send a pair of MVC squads to the Big Dance.

“I’m going to root for the Redbirds tomorrow,” Hinson said. “And then I’m going to root like hell Loyola gets an at large and if those 2 teams go to the NCAA Tournament and you finish second in the eighth best conference in the country, surely you can get in the NIT. That’s what I’m waiting on.”