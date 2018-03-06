MEN’S BASKETBALL: Smith transferring from Illinois

Former Edwardsville High standout and reigning Illinois Mr. Basketball winner Mark Smith announced Monday he will be leaving the University of Illinois men’s basketball team after one year.

Smith averaged 5.8 points per game, 1.4 rebounds per game and shot just 33.7 percent from the floor, while averaging 19.1 minutes per game as a freshman for the Fighting Illini. He made 19 starts on the season for the 14-18 U of I squad.

It came on the heels of a senior season at Edwardsville where he averaged 21.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg and shot 60.7 percent from the floor. Smith helped lead the Tigers to a No. 1 ranking in the last Class 4A AP state poll of the ‘16-17 season as they reached the super-sectional round of the playoffs where they lost to Chicago Simeon 76-64. EHS finished with a 30-2 record.

Smith became a highly touted recruit, with suitors such as Ohio State, Indiana and later in the process Kentucky, Duke and Michigan State. He decided to stay in state and go to Illinois under the direction of first-year coach Brad Underwood, who was hired during the recruitment process, replacing John Groce after 5 seasons there.

Smith had created a strong relationship with Groce, but decided to stay with Underwood despite East St. Louis’ Jeremiah Tilmon and Belleville East’s Javon Pickett resending U of I commitments to go to Missouri.

He was in an instant starter when stepping on the court in Champaign, scoring in double figures in his first 5 games, including a season-high 21 points vs. DePaul on Nov. 17. Smith saw his minutes dwindle as the season went on though, as he struggled to fit in Underwood’s system.

U of I athletics director Josh Whitman has not put any restrictions on Smith during the transfer process. Due to NCAA Division I rules Smith will have to sit out next season with whichever program he decides to choose.

He is just reopening the process and has no current landing spots on his radar. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the reigning Illinois Mr. Basketball, Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, Champaign News Gazette Illinois Player of the Year and the top vote getter for first-team all-state, he should have plenty of suitors lining up once again.