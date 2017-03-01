MEN'S BASKETBALL: Fletcher named to MVC's most-improved team

× Expand Submitted photo Armon Fletcher of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a 2014 grad of Edwardsville High, goes in for a layup vs. Indiana State this season. Fletcher was named to the MVC's all-improved team on Wednesday.

Southern Illinois sophomore guard Armon Fletcher was among 10 players recognized on Wednesday as part of the Missouri Valley Conference specialty teams for men's basketball. In a vote of the league's beat writers, Fletcher was selected for the Most-Improved team.

A 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore from Edwardsville, Fletcher has started 27 games and more than doubled his scoring average this season, improving from 5.1 points per game to 11.5 points. He also improved his rebounding total from 2.3 rebounds a year ago to 4.7 rebounds. His minutes have gone up (14.4 to 30.6) as well as his 3-point shooting (.323 to .343) and free throw shooting (.611 to .757) percentages.

2017 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE ALL-BENCH TEAM

D.J. Clayton, Illinois State

Jarred Dixon, Missouri State

#Aundre Jackson, Loyola

Rashard Kelly, Wichita State

Rauno Nurger, Wichita State

2017 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE MOST-IMPROVED TEAM

*Jaylon Brown, Evansville

Armon Fletcher, Southern Illinois

Conner Frankamp, Wichita State

Deontae Hawkins, Illinois State

Donte Ingram, Loyola

*--indicates team captain

#--named Tuesday as league's "Sixth Man of the Year" by all-conference voting panel