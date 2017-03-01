Midnight Madness to open track’s Dragplex season

MADISON — Gateway Motorsports Park will open its 2017 season on Friday, March 10 with Midnight Madness.

Midnight Madness is GMP’s street-legal drag racing and drifting program. Midnight Madness offers a safe alternative to illegal street racing and an opportunity for drivers to race one another in their street-legal cars on the Dragplex’s quarter-mile drag strip in an informal atmosphere.

It’s affordable social entertainment: Not just a street-legal drag race, each Friday night Midnight Madness is a lifestyle event, complete with special themes, DJs, a drifting pit, attractions and social activities. The concession stand offers discounted prices on popular food items. Admission is only $15 for spectators and $25 to race. Spectators age 12 and under are admitted free.

Play on a big-league field: Midnight Madness participants are welcome to race their street-legal cars on the same track used by the stars of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series at speeds in excess of 320 miles per hour.

It’s safe and legal: Midnight Madness is open to all licensed drivers and any street-legal car or motorcycle. All vehicles must be self-starting and no race cars are allowed. All vehicles must pass a safety inspection before being allowed to compete. All drivers must present a valid driver’s license at the time of technical inspection. Participants age 16-17 must have a parental consent form completed prior to competition. A complete fire and safety crew is on duty at all times.

2017 Midnight Madness schedule: March 10, March 24, April 14, May 5, May 19, June 23, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 1, Sept. 16, Oct. 27, Nov. 10.

Friday, March 10, schedule:

6 p.m. — Gates open, tech inspection begins.

7 p.m. — Racing begins.

8:30 p.m. — Midway activities, entertainment begins.

11:30 p.m. — Tech card sales conclude.

12:45 p.m. —Tech inspection concludes.

1 a.m. — Back of staging lanes closed, wrap-up of remaining runs.

1:15 a.m. — Track closed.

For information, call (618) 215-8888 or visit the website.

gatewaymsp.com

