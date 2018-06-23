Miller time

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Summers-Port swimming coach Nancy Miller shouts instructions to her swimmers at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Championships last summer at Paddlers Pool. Miller is back for her 14th season as Sharks’ coach this summer.

Long before she became the head coach of the Summers-Port swimming team, Nancy Miller was a member of the St. Clair Country Club swimming team in Belleville.

“I swam for the legendary Bob Kaiser, who coached at St. Clair Country Club since I was probably 10,” Miller said. “He’s an amazing inspiration. He’s an amazing motivator and I have learned so very much from him.”

The St. Clair Country Club was also where Miller started her long coaching career 30 years ago.

“He (Kaiser) invited me to start coaching the brand new swimmers when I was 13,” Miller said. “I started taking them to private lessons when I was 13. I guess they say the rest is history.”

Now, Miller is enjoying a successful swimming coaching career in the Riverbend. Summers-Port has won a Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship every year since Miller took over the team in 2005. She’s also in her 20th season as the coach of the Tri-City Area Tidalwaves and she has coached numerous swimmers who have gone on to compete in the collegiate and national levels.

“What a blessing to spend your life with kids,” Miller said. “If I would go back into time, I would never change that. I would always be with kids. They’re so much fun and they’re so awesome, and they have enriched my life greatly.”

Miller hopes to celebrate a special SWISA championship this summer. The Sharks are looking to win their 25th straight league crown.

Summers-Port was scheduled to start its season on Thursday with a road meet against Sunset Hills.

“I always hope for the best and plan, plan and plan to make it that way,” Miller said. “But I’m very excited. The group of kids we have is extremely hard-working. They’re very nice kids; they’re very joyful and glad to be here.”

Miller replaced Steven Helfrich as Summers-Port coach in 2005. Before Miller’s arrival, Helfrich had coached the Sharks to five straight SWISA titles.

“It’s really exciting to take over a winning group,” Miller said. “I already knew swimming from my days coaching the Tidalwaves, so that was exciting. I taught at St. Ambrose for many years. I was the P.E. teacher there. Many of our kids on our team now are from St. Ambrose, so that’s cool, too.”

Miller joined the Tidalwaves in 1998. She worked one year as assistant coach before being promoted as head coach.

“We had a lot of talent, but it was underdeveloped,” Miller said. “It wasn’t yet perfected or wasn’t yet brought to its potential. That was very exciting the first couple of years to watch the kids transform into kids who not only were able to qualify for the state meet in relay, but qualify for state in finals and win awards.”

The Tidalwaves were coming off a strong showing at the YMCA Short Course Nationals in April. Their 200-yard freestyle relay team of Matthew Daniel, Noah Clancy and brothers Cole and Caden Akal finished sixth. Daniel came in fifth in the 200-yard butterfly and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle.

All four swimmers are the among the top returners for Summers-Port this summer.

