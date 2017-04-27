Miss versatility

Morgan Tanksley has been golden ever since she joined the Granite City softball team in her freshman year.

The junior has been the Warriors’ most valuable pitcher, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors twice and having more than 400 career strikeouts.

“Morgan is a quality pitcher,” East Alton-Wood River coach Dana Emerick said. “She can pitch for any school.”

Now, Tanskley is showing she can hit, too. She’s enjoying her best offensive season this spring as she’s among the team’s top hitters with a .377 average, a home run and 14 RBIs.

“I’ve been seeing the ball pretty good,” she said.

Tanksley hit her first home run of the season April 20 in the Warriors’ 16-1 win over East St. Louis. She also went 4 for 4 against Collinsville on April 13 and finished with three hits in Granite City’s 8-4 win over Civic Memorial on April 7.

“She’s hitting the ball,” Granite City coach Emily Ashby said. “She’s coming up in big situations.”

Tanksley also has four wins with a 3.89 earned run average and 111 strikeouts in the circle. She picked up victories over Greenville, Roxana, Civic Memorial and Althoff.

“Morgan is at the best that she’s been for us so far,” Ashby said. “We couldn’t have asked for more for Morgan. Morgan has grown as a player and as a person. Her mental side of the game has just expanded. She’s doing the absolute best for us that we could ask for. We’re not producing on defense enough and we’re not producing on offense enough. We’re not winning games for Morgan. That’s how great she’s doing for us.”

Tanksley hopes to help her team turn the season around as it approaches the halfway point. The Warriors headed into this week with a 6-12 record.

Granite City started its season by losing five of its first six games. The Warriors had wins over Springfield Lanphier, Greenville, East St. Louis, Althoff, Roxana and Civic Memorial.

“We’re playing good ball,” said Ashby, who is in her third season as Granite City coach. “We’re hanging in games that we should be winning, but we’re beating ourselves in a lot of things, but we know it. We just have to get our girls to get over that hump of believing that we can be in this and we’re not the old Granite City softball. That’s what we preached this year. It’s kind of getting everybody on the same page on the same day and good things are going to happen for us. They’re going to turn some heads.”

Tanksley said to finish with a successful season, her team must improve on hitting.

“We need to see the ball more,” the junior said. “Our defense is getting better every day and we’re all working hard.”

Tanksley hit .256 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in her sophomore year and .282 with seven RBIs in her freshman season. She finished with 22 hits both years.

This spring, Tanksley has 23 hits. She hit her career-high mark with a home run against East St. Louis.

Tanksley said her select team, the Black Widows, helped improve her offense during the summer.

“I was in a slump, honestly,” she said. “Then, during select season in the summer, I started seeing the ball and I was hitting it really good. This year, I’ve been doing pretty good.”

Tanksley earned third-team all-conference honors in each of the last two years. Two years ago, she was one of four freshmen on the all-SWC team.

“That is crazy,” Tanksley said. “I was not expecting it, because there are so many good pitchers, and I got it.”

Tanksley was one of five freshmen on the varsity roster in the ‘15 season. She picked up her first wins of her high school career by getting a pair of victories against Greenville in a doubleheader.

Tanksley said she enjoys playing with the Granite City softball team.

“I have a lot of fun,” said Tanksley, who also played three years with the school’s volleyball team. “I’m excited for the season. I hope to have a lot more wins.”

