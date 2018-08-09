Mob Rules to feature six-wrestler tag team match

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will host an all-ages professional wrestling event Friday, Aug. 17.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, American Maid Cleaning Service, and Computer Specialists, will be at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5. Tickets for children younger than five are free. Advance tickets can be purchased online. dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com

In the main event, the audience will see a huge six-man tag team match. On one side, you will see the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion, “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, team with the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos.” On the other side, you will see the team of “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, “Mr. Mustache” Ricky Rodriguez, and Jackal. You will also see such wrestlers as Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw, Tony Asteem, Jimmi LaFleur, OuTtKaSt, C.J. Shine, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, “The Gypsy Warrior” Orion Creed, “The Strangler” Roy Lewis, Dynamo Pro Wrestling women’s champion “The Empress of Evil” Rahne Victoria, Savanna Stone, “The Little Blue Dragon” Tootie Lynn Ramsey, and more.

More information is on the Dynamo Pro Wrestling website.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter