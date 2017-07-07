Moving on up

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Ross Laux will be the new Civic Memorial head boys basketball coach for the ‘17-18 season.

Ross Laux got his dream job on June 26.

The 33-year-old Laux was named the new Civic Memorial head boys basketball coach at a Bethalto School Board meeting. He will replace Doug Carey, who resigned in May.

Laux is a 2002 CM graduate.

“It means a lot,” said Laux, who worked as an assistant last winter. “Growing up and watching the teams before me and the players before me, I always wanted to be out there on that court. I always wanted to be a CM boys basketball player. Once I got into the coaching profession, even before that, I wanted to coach this program one day. I wanted to make the program the best.”

Now, Laux is looking to help CM continue its winning ways. The Eagles finished 22-10 last winter, their fourth straight winning season. They also shared the Mississippi Valley Conference championship with Highland and Triad at 7-3.

“That’s one of the things we expect that he’s going to continue things in the right direction the way they have been,” CM athletics director Adam Miller said. “The cupboard is definitely not bare. He’s got several starters back from last year and he’s really familiar with the kids who played JV last year because he was their coach. He can really hit the ground running. But that’s kind of what’s important for us to get the position in June because summer basketball is so crucial.”

Laux said the team completed its summer basketball season on June 27.

“We were in St. Charles, Mo., for a weekend, we went down to Centralia for the weekend, we went down to SIUE for the weekend and we played at the SWIC league every Tuesday and brought in a few teams in our place and scrimmaged and practiced every day,” the new CM coach said. “So we did the normal June high school routine.”

Laux is also the owner of the Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto. He opened his business in ‘15.

“I got that entrepreneurial spirit, so I wanted to work for myself,” Laux said. “So there was an opportunity that arose and I jumped on it and that was this restaurant.”

Laux graduated from Eastern Illinois University in December 2007. Two years later, he took over the head coaching job at Beardstown.

Laux was 85-96 in his 6 seasons at Beardstown. The Tigers won 53 games in his final 3 seasons.

“I went in thinking I knew a lot, but after the first season, it was pretty rough,” Laux said. “I didn’t fully understand what I got into, but after that first year, I realized that they didn’t start playing basketball up there until seventh grade. There wasn’t a Junior Eagles program like we have here. We set up a Junior Tigers program up there. I realized quickly that I didn’t know enough and I needed to go out and build some relationships and I needed to learn quickly. So I went out and built some relationships with some coaches whom I thought had programs that are ran correctly that were successful year in and year out.”

Laux heard about the CM assistant coaching job from Carey.

“I already had a relationship with Doug Carey,” Laux said. “My brother, Ty, was the head coach at CM for nine years and Doug was his assistant for five of them, I believe. Because of that, I already had a relationship with Doug. Once I moved down here, he contacted me about helping him out. I joined his staff. The first year I was varsity assistant and next year I was JV coach.”

Carey was 91-60 in his 5 seasons as CM coach. He coached the Eagles to a Class 3A regional championship in ‘15.

“What he’s done, he didn’t walk away from a job where he wasn’t successful,” Laux said. “He got this program set into the right direction. I have to come in and I’ve got to keep it going to try to build on what he’s started. That’s the main focus — keep it going on what he has started. He has these players working day in and day out. Their work habits are unbelievable in practice and they translate into games. That’s because of him.”

Laux’s brother, Ty, coached the program from 2003-2012 and went 136-132. Ty is currently the CM boys golf coach.

“For them and their family, it’s really neat that both of them grew up in Bethalto and played here and they were really good high school basketball players, and now both of them have come back,” Miller said. “I think that’s something neat and I know Ross has talked about how close the two of them are, so I know Ty is going to be there to help out a little bit and give some advice when needed.”

