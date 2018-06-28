The Granite City girls soccer team had a small but outstanding senior class in goalkeeper Viktoria Johnson, defender Maya Ware, and forward Bailey Whitehead this spring.

Johnson earned all-Southwestern Conference and all-sectional honors after finishing with 141 saves and 18 goals allowed, Ware helped her team finish with 12 shutouts, and Whitehead scored a career-high four goals. They helped the Warriors finish 13-6-3, their fifth straight winning season.

“We had a great season,” Ware said. “We started out really great. We had nine games where we didn’t give up a goal, which was really good. In the middle of the season, we kind of fell off a little bit, but we had a talk within ourselves and decided to pick it up and get better.”

Now, the trio hopes to turn in strong showings at the collegiate level next fall. Johnson will play at Missouri S&T, Ware will head to the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Whitehead will play at Spalding University, an NCAA Division III school in Louisville, Ky.

“We’re ready to move on to the next chapter and excited to see where it goes,” Ware said.

Johnson, Ware and Whitehead will be among a large number of Granite City graduates continuing their soccer careers in college since Kenny Prazma took over the GCHS program in ‘12. The Warriors had a total of 47 seniors during Prazma’s tenure and 30 of them played soccer in college. Several of those players have competed in the NCAA Division I level, including Mara Keomanivane, Paige Luehmann, Lexi Grote, and Amy Harrington.

Johnson, Ware, and Whitehead played with the GCHS soccer program all four years.

“Playing all four years has been a blast and it has been really memorable,” Whitehead said. “I wished we always could play together.”

Ware and Johnson, who started playing soccer together at age 4 at the Elks Soccer Club, could square off against each other in college since Missouri S&T and UMSL compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Both teams are scheduled to play each other Oct. 5 in Rolla.

Ware will be playing for an UMSL team that finished 5-7-4 last fall.

“I’m really excited,” Ware said. “I’m only across the river, but I’m excited to be on my own and live on my own, be an adult and play Vikki.”

Johnson originally signed to play for Millikin University before deciding to attend Missouri S&T, which won two matches in ‘17.

“Honestly, I’m quite nervous because it’s a bigger environment,” Johnson said. “There are more girls and different types of girls and a different type of coaching. It’s going to be a new type of environment.”

Whitehead, who shared team captain duties with Emma Dutko and Abby Reeves this season, said she’s excited to continue her soccer career 260 miles away from home.

“When I went and visited it, I got to meet the soccer girls and I kind of fit right in,” she said. “As much as I’m nervous living four hours away, I know I have my whole family there. It’s going to be a really different environment and I’m looking forward to it.”

Kicking it in college

A list of Granite City graduates who have played or are currently playing soccer in college since 2012.

Kaitlin Becherer — Fontbonne University

Kelsey Becker — Lindenwood-St. Charles

Abby Bouschard — Lindenwood-Belleville

Ashleigh Briggs — McKendree

Lauren Burkett — Lewis University

Brooke Coakley — Lipscomb University/McKendree

Jordyn Cook — Central Methodist University

Stephanie Dailey — Lindenwood-Belleville

Haley Davis — Culver-Stockton

Paige Faulkner — Lindenwood-Belleville

Lindsey Godier — Fontbonne University

Gabbie Hartin — Greenville University

Lexi Grote — Southeast Missouri State

Amy Harrington — Southeast Missouri State

Mattie Hubbard — Millikin University

Mara Keomanivane — Stetson

Emily Leon — LSU Alexandria

Lindsay LeVault — Lindenwood-Belleville

Mabry Lewis — St. Louis Community College

Paige Luehmann — Southeast Missouri State

Kelsie Nesbit — Lindenwood-Belleville

Grace Niedhardt — McKendree

Kendell Paterson — Kaskaskia College

Sam Penrod — Bellhaven University

Kendyl Pritchett — Culver-Stockton

Halle Schroeder — Lewis and Clark CC/William Woods

Leann Smith — Fontbonne University

Paige Stanley — Greenville University

Neeley Wiehardt — Culver-Stockton

Shelby Winn — Culver-Stockton

