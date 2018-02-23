× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Leroy Emerick (left) sits at his house in 2015 with his youngest son, Dean, when he passed the torch to Dean to run the Class C coed state tournament that year and the local ASA commissioner duties in '16. Leroy passed away on Feb. 7 at age 92, leaving a definite void in the Riverbend.

Mr. Softball.

That’s a pretty good moniker for Leroy Emerick. The longtime ambassador to the sport of softball and many other things community-related passed away on Feb. 7 at 92.

His laundry list of achievements and projects he was involved in or left an imprint on could fill this newspaper. He was a classic when it comes to community service and selflessness.

For the purpose of this column, I focused on his undying dedication to the sport of softball. As a longtime slowpitch player, I met him two decades ago when I started playing and he was already renowned in the Amateur Softball Association (ASA).

“He was involved almost 66 years as a player, manager and on into his career as ASA vice president,” his youngest son, Dean, said.

He was instrumental in bringing numerous tournaments to the Riverbend over the years, too.

His baby, the Class C coed state tournament, is still a fixture at Gordon Moore Park in Alton every August. He started it in Roxana in 1987; it moved to Wood River in ‘88 and found its home in Alton in 1989. There have been 17 teams entered in the tournament each of the last 3 seasons.

He even brought the coed nationals to Gordon Moore in 2007. There were Class A, AA and B men’s state tournaments conducted in Alton over the years too, all of which were touched by Leroy.

“He did so much in bringing tournaments to our area, like the coed state tournament in Alton is such a great tournament and that was all Leroy,” said Jeff Ochs, longtime manager and player with K&K Metal Works. “He tried to get tournaments into the area that were best-suited for those divisions. I just think he did a great job working with individuals and working with park districts. You always knew Leroy had your back and was always going to do what was fair and best.”

He was definitely a people’s person and his connection with park districts came from serving as the parks and rec director in Wood River for 38 years. Leroy genuinely cared about local players and teams. He was there to answer questions and help out at any time.

He even kept his little ASA mailbox on his front porch in Wood River and you could drop off your paperwork any time, day or night.

“He felt like the teams in this area were his teams, so even though he didn’t have anything to do with running them day to day, they were in his leagues, in his tournaments, so he took an interest in those tournaments and those teams,” Dean said. “He would always follow and root for their success. He was liable to show up at any tournament anywhere, including following his kids and grandkids around.”

Derek Edwards, longtime player manager on the men’s slowpitch side with Franchise 6-4-3 and later with coed state champs Wesley and Reames and Revolution, experienced Leroy’s care firsthand.

“Leroy actually did me a favor one time. I got bumped up (classes) and didn’t even know it and he didn’t tell me this until several months later, but he found out I got bumped, wrote a letter and got me reclassified without me even knowing it,” Edwards said. “My wife was friends with his family and we’d stop by and visit with him from time to time and we had stopped by and he said, ‘Hey, I want to show you this letter.’ He did that out of the kindness of his own heart.”

He helped me out once in a state tournament in Champaign. My team had to make a late addition to the roster and Leroy had to write a personal letter that I took with me to the tournament. I was a little hesitant, but he assured me it would work and when I handed it in at the registration table they jumped right on it. The tournament director asked me about Leroy and it was the first time I realized his reach and the respect he had earned throughout the state and region.

He did that because he cared about people and wanted to help make things better and more enjoyable for others.

That was Leroy, even until the end when his health had deteriorated and he was nearing his closing days.

“He was really to the end concerned about other people,” Dean said. “He was making sure I had everything for the umpire clinic and for the softball season and the state tournament. His health had gotten to where he couldn’t really go to the ASA meetings, but I was in contact with him, telling him what was going on and he was interested.

“Even the Wood River Aquatic Center, when he found out they were going to close, he was concerned about that. He was trying to start a committee to help save that.”

Mike Drake was a longtime slowpitch player who is on two ASA Hall of Fame teams, the Bucks and Kohlers. The Bucks entered in 2015, while Kohlers was enshrined in ‘17. Leroy, an ASA HOFer himself, was instrumental in those inductions.

“He was very instrumental when we went into the Hall of Fame with the Bucks,” Drake said. “He was still commissioner then (2015). In 2017 is when Kohlers went in and I called Leroy prior to that happening, letting him know that everything was in good hands with Dean. He passed the torch to Dean, and I had to call and let him know what good hands that torch was in.”

Leroy attended both induction ceremonies for the Bucks and Kohlers.

In 2015, with declining health, he passed the ASA torch to Dean. His youngest son was a longtime player and has always been involved in some capacity with his dad, but learning the intricacies of commissioner work over the last few years has been an experience. Dean will be the tournament director for the coed state tourney in August for the fourth straight season.

“I was involved and met a lot of good people and he really taught me a lot about the game and the different involvements in the ASA,” Dean said. “I’ve helped him through the years with the state tournaments, but I got more involved in the last five or six years as he slowed down a little bit and he taught me everything about running a tournament and preparing for it, also preparing for the umpire clinic, which is this Saturday. It was nice to have that experience and learn from him.”

Leroy was a classic and we lost a treasure to the softball community, the Wood River community and the Riverbend as a whole with his passing for sure.

“If there is one person the softball players in this area need to thank for softball when it was at its peak, it’s Leroy,” Drake said, who also worked with Leroy while serving as the Alton parks and rec director from 1998-2009. “He was definitely instrumental in the rise and the popularity in softball — and with the popularity you certainly have to have organization, and he was so key in that organization.

“He wanted this area to be a softball hotbed.”

Edwards added, “Leroy was great. When you think of ASA softball, Leroy’s name goes hand in hand with it. He did a lot of great things for softball in this area and for me personally he took care of me and did me a lot of favors for softball, too. Anything I needed he usually took care of for me and for that I’ll always be appreciative.”

It was just caring about community. Whether through recreation, politics or general beautification, Leroy cared about where he lived, and that’s becoming a lost art form.

“He cared about our area, cared about what was going on and it was more than just for himself: it was for everyone,” Ochs said. “That’s a dying breed; maybe that’s a poor choice of words, but that’s not something you see with the younger crowd like you did with the older guys and ladies. They definitely had it right. They really cared about the area and not just themselves.”

Leroy summed it best in his own words during an AdVantage News story in 2015 where he described himself.

“I think I’ve had a philosophy that service to humanity is the best work you can do,” he said. “And I’ve tried to do that throughout my life.”

And we thank you, Leroy Emerick. You did a great job.

