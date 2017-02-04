MVCHA playoffs are under way

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer EA-WR’s Kaleb Harrop and Alton’s Bryce Mouser battle for a puck during a game at the Granite City Ice Rink this season. Both the Oilers and Redbirds entered the 1A playoffs on Thursday and continue postseason play next week. Bethalto is cast in the 2A playoffs.

The matchups are set for the MVCHA playoffs. After a 21-game regular season, the second season for high school hockey began on Thursday night at the East Alton Ice Arena and the Granite City Ice Rink.

In the 1A division, Alton faced Highland and East Alton-Wood River faced Triad. Both games were in Granite City. In 2A, Bethalto battled O’Fallon at the East Alton Ice Arena. Those were the first games of the best-of-three series.

Alton head coach Steve Campbell said after his team’s up and down season, they are prepared for the matchup against Highland.

“I believe we’ll do well in the playoffs. At this point the kids know what it’s going to take to finish first,” Campbell said. “The regular season felt like a roller coaster; we had our very high moments, and we had our low moments. We tied Edwardsville and Bethalto, and those were two huge games for us. We were very proud of the kids for hanging with those tough teams.”

Alton finished the season with a 5-13-3 record. Their best player throughout the season was goalie Caleb Currie, who finished the regular season with 628 saves, good enough for second place in the league, while also boasting a .908 save percentage.

“I think we have the best goalie in the league with Caleb Currie, so that always favors you,” Campbell said. “With Currie in goal we have the advantage against any team. He has been huge for us this whole season, and we expect nothing less than that come playoffs.”

Campbell added that he is not solely relying on his goaltender. He said he believes the Redbirds are on par against Highland, who they have a 1-1 record against from the regular season. Highland also finished the season with the same record as Alton, 5-13-3.

The Bethalto Eagles fared better than Alton in the regular season, finishing with a winning record at 10-9-2, but they dropped their final 5 games of the season, pushing them from second all the way down to 6th place in the 2A division.

The Eagles are talented up front. Forward Joseph Watson finished the regular season second among all skaters in points (59), while forwards Nolan Kahl and Konnar Lowen tied for 10th in the league with 37 points apiece. The Eagles also finished the season with the second highest goals-for total in the league (123), second only to Columbia.

Eagles’ head coach Derek Kahl said with the parity in the league this year, the playoffs are anybody’s game.

“We lost our last five games and we split into the pool play, but our opinion is that all six of those teams in the 2A bracket are really close to each other talent-wise, so if you don’t bring your best game one night, you’re going to have a loss. So I think anybody from one to six could win the league title this year, depending on who gets hot at the right time.”

EA-WR, which finished at the bottom of the MVCHA standings with a 1-20 record, faces the monumental task of stopping Blake Takmajian of the Triad Knights. Takmajian finished the season first overall in points (64) and second overall in goals (41).

Oilers head coach Phil Kaylor said in order to stop Triad, it’s essential to contain Takmajian and Triad’s second-leading scorer, Michael Cortivo.

“There’s no secret to Triad,” Kaylor said. “They have the league’s best scorer in Blake Takmajian. Along with Michael Cortivo, out of Triad’s 86 team goals, 59 of them came from Tak and Cortivo.”

EA-WR has an offensive weapon of its own in sophomore Kaleb Harrop, who finished the season with 19 goals and 5 assists, not counting his 36 points amassed playing for the JV squad. Kaylor expects Harrop to step his game up for the playoffs.

“Kaleb has the ability to fully take charge and dominate a game,” Kaylor said. “When he is determined to win for his team, every opposing coach in the league gets nervous. We are still trying to draw that consistency from him, but I have no doubt that he will step up and bring his best come playoff time.”

Harrop echoed his coach’s sentiment about the team strategy for shutting down Takmajian.

“I think we can come out there and compete, if we can shut down their better players we can go on to the next round,” Harrop said. “The biggest challenge is shutting down Takmajian. That is the biggest thing right now; we have been talking about it for a while.”

The other key player in the Oilers’ attempt to get past the first round will be their goaltender, Tyler Hamby. He has had peaks and valleys throughout the season, including a 9-game suspension.

“Tyler Hamby is coming back from suspension and seems to be playing his best hockey now. During his first game back, he had 58 saves against Triad on 65 shots,” Kaylor said. “If Tyler comes out and continues to play with confidence and up to his ability, I could totally see the Oilers making a first-round upset.”

Alton, Bethalto and EA-WR all play again Monday. Alton’s game is at 8:40 p.m. in Granite City, EA-WR plays at 8:45 p.m. in East Alton and Bethalto has the late game in Granite City at 10:05 p.m. The third game of the series will be played on Tuesday if necessary.

Freeburg/Waterloo and Collinsville are playing the other first-round series in 2A. Edwardsville and Columbia earned first-round byes in the 2A bracket, while Granite City and Belleville garnered first-round byes in 1A.

