NASCAR TRUCK SERIES: John Hunter Nemechek wins at Gateway

MADISON — John Hunter Nemechek joined some elite company in NASCAR on Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison.

Nemechek won his first race of 2017, prevailing in the Drivin’ For Linemen 200, part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, leading for 46 of the 160 laps. He joined elite company by winning a NASCAR national series race in competition against his father.

Other drivers to do that in NASCAR history include Richard Petty, Kyle Petty, Davey Allison and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Joe Nemechek, his father, ran for just two laps of the race before having to withdraw due to engine vibrations.

It’s the fourth win in John Hunter Nemechek’s truck-series career, but first of 2017. All of his wins have coming driving for his father’s racing team. Saturday marked a pretty special Father’s Day gift for his dad.

"Today was a very special day," Joe Nemecheck said.

John Hunter Nemechek added, "To get him a Father's Day gift like this is very special. As a boss, as a mentor, as a dad, pretty much everything he is to me, it's definitely inspiring seeing what he does for me, I won't ever be able to thank him enough so this is just a small part of me giving him a present."

Nemechek seized the victory by passing Matt Crafton late in the race. Nemechek had led for 35 laps during the first stage of the race, but fell off the lead.

His opportunity to win came when there was a caution with 13 laps to go. The caution bunched up the field and Nemechek was able to squeeze by Crafton with 5 laps remaining and hold on for the win.

"I was hoping to see a caution there with 10-12 to go. I felt like we had the truck to beat if we had track position," John Hunter Nemechek said.

Chase Briscoe had led the entire second stage of the race. Crafton seized the lead on lap 138 before being overtaken by Nemechek.

Briscoe ended up finishing second in the race. The remaining of the top 5 included Johnny Sauter, Crafton and rookie Grant Enfinger. Defending series champion Christopher Bell finished sixth.

Nemechek drove a Chevrolet, while Briscoe was in a Ford, Sauter was in a Chevy and Crafton, Enfinger and Bell drove Toyotas.

Nemechek moved into ninth place in the standings with his first win of the season. He owns 228 points, trailing season leader Sauter (380) by 152 points.

The average speed for the trucks in the race was 111.836 MPH, while the average poll speed was 136.828 MPH. There were 9 lead changes in the race and only 3 cautions for 17 laps. Nemechek’s margin of victory was 1.635 seconds.