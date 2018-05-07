National recruiting expert to visit Roxana

Jack Renkens, founder and president of Scottsdale, Ariz. based-Recruiting Realities, will visit the Roxana School District at 7 p.m. May 9 to talk to the student athletes and parents about the world of college recruiting and his experience as a high school and college coach, athletic director and a parent of a high school athlete.

The event will be at the Roxana Junior High School gymnasium.

Renkens worked as a high school coach, administrator and teacher in Arizona and Illinois and a coach and athletic director at Assumption College in Worcester, Mass.