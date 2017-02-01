× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Edwardsville enjoyed its biggest football signing class on National Signing Day Wednesday. From left to right are: Lucas Davis, Brenden Dickmann, A.J. Epenesa, Riley Patterson, Tate Rujawitz and Tiger head coach Matt Martin. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Five EHS girls' soccer players signed scholarships on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Seated from left to right are: Taylor Hansen, Abigail Crabtree and Mallory Mushill. Standing from left to right are: Ashlin West and Allysiah Belt. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Theo Tate Triplet brothers Curtis, Brandon and Andrew Deckard of Civic Memorial signed letters of intent to play football for McKendree University next year. The Deckards revealed their decision on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Prev Next

Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa announced a year ago he would be following in his father’s footsteps to the University of Iowa to play football, but on Wednesday he made it official.

“It’s a dream come true,” the 5-star defensive end from EHS said. “Every since I was little I’ve always been an Iowa Hawkeye fan and I’ve always dreamed of the day I get to be an Iowa Hawkeye.

“Iowa is a state of good people, especially in Iowa City where they care about their football team… It’s one of the biggest reasons why I went because it feels like home and people will treat you like you’re at home.”

Epenesa announced he will also throw the discus for the Iowa track and field program. The defending Class 3A state champion threw the disc 205-11 to corral his crown last season.

“I’m throwing discus up there,” Epenesa said. “I will throw discus at Iowa.”

Epenesa led a big National Signing Day group for the AdVantage News coverage area. He was joined by four of his Tiger football teammates also. Offensive lineman Lucas Davis and defensive lineman Tate Rujawitz signed with Southern Illinois Carbondale, while kicker Riley Patterson is bound for Memphis and quarterback Brenden Dickmann inked a deal with McKendree.

“This is the most we’ve ever had on signing day,” Tiger head football coach Matt Martin said. “Obviously it’s a great opportunity for them. They get the opportunity to get their college paid for and still play the greatest team sport. They’re very fortunate.

“They’ve been playing since they were little guys. They’ve all done well in their own unique positions.”

Martin will miss the group because of their character. It’s an intangible that’s hard to replace on a team that went 10-2 in the fall.

“We didn’t have a lot of issues,” he said. “It’s a mature group, they worked hard, did what you asked. I didn’t have to deal with a lot of immature issues.”

Elsewhere on the football front the Civic Memorial Eagles are sending a trio of offensive lineman to McKendree to block for Edwardsville’s Dickmann, as Curtis, Brandon and Andrew Deckard signed with the Division II Bearcats. Marquette Catholic kicker Liam Maher is also bound for McKendree after signing Wednesday and the Alton Redbirds moved offensive lineman Cody Markle to the next level at Missouri Baptist University.

It’s fitting the Deckard triplets will continue their football careers in the trenches together at the next level. They kept their decision a secret until Wednesday, unveiling it at CM during a signing ceremony.

“I felt like whenever we went on a visit, they were just a great group of guys,” Brandon Deckard said. “They know what they're doing. I love the campus.”

Maher and Patterson can enjoy somewhat unique situations as kickers. It’s not always easy for kickers in football to land college scholarships.

“Scholarships are very rare and I’m very lucky to have one,” Patterson said. “A lot of good kickers don’t have one.”

Rujawitz and Davis will enjoy continuing their careers together at SIUC. While Rujawitz turned himself into an all-state defensive lineman this season, Davis was a two-year anchor on the O-line for the Tigers and believes the two will be able to help each other approve for the Salukis.

"Tate is a really good friend of mine,” Davis said. “I'm an offensive player and he's a defensive player, so we are going to be able to go back and forth with each other all of the time. We will have a really good time there, and we will become even closer than we are now.”

Besides football, EHS sent five girls’ soccer players to the next level on Wednesday. Forward Abigail Crabtree is headed to Purdue, while midfielder Ashlin West signed with Illiinois-Chicago, defender Mallory Mushill will stay home at SIUE, defender Allysiah Belt is bound for UMSL and defender Taylor Hansen signed with Lewis and Clark Community College.

“It’s a huge day,” Edwardsville girls’ soccer head coach Abby Comerford said. “All five of these girls have been through the program all four years. They’ve invested their time with us and we’ve invested our time with them. I see these five girls as my kids and they’ve been my kids for four years, so them continue on and start a new chapter in their life it’s very rewarding.”

Granite City’s Lexi Grote and Marquette’s Annabelle Copeland and Ketoura Ngwa will also play at the Division I level in college. Grote, a talented scoring forward, is continuing her career at Southeast Missouri State, while Copeland, a forward, is taking her offensive talents to Saint Louis University and the defensive stalwart Ngwa signed with Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md.

EHS’ Crabtree is stoked to finally be embarking on her Big Ten soccer career at Purdue.

“I committed the end of my sophomore year and I’ve been waiting since then for this very day,” she said. “The process is very unfortunate. Every since I was little I wanted to go D-I and I visited a few schools and they told me I was late to the recruiting process as a sophomore. Luckily I went to Purdue’s camp and they saw me and said, ‘You’re a little late, but we want you.’ I took it and ran. The process was long, but now here we are.”

Mushill was glad to stay close to home and showcase her skills in front of her hometown.

"It feels amazing,” Mushill said. “I feel honored and happy that it ended up this way. I love being close to home, and I love the team and coach."

Comerford said it was just good for the EHS program to have so many signings on Wednesday. It creates a buzz for the future.

“It’s huge,” she said. “Usually you might have one or two, maybe three kids, but to have five kids to come out of your program and not just go somewhere, but to get soccer scholarships somewhere, it’s huge. We’re really looking forward to this season with those five.”

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

FOOTBALL

Alton

Cody Markle — Missouri Baptist University

Civic Memorial

Andrew Deckard — McKendree

Brandon Deckard — McKendree

Curtis Deckard — McKendree

Edwardsville

Lucas Davis — SIU Carbondale

Brenden Dickmann — McKendree

A.J. Epenesa — Iowa

Riley Patterson — Memphis

Tate Rujawitz — SIU Carbondale

Marquette Catholic

Liam Maher — McKendree

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Edwardsville

Allysiah Belt — UMSL

Abigail Crabtree — Purdue

Taylor Hansen — Lewis and Clark

Mallory Mushill — SIUE

Ashlin West — Illinois-Chicago

Granite City

Lexi Grote — Southeast Missouri State

Marquette Catholic

Annabelle Copeland — Saint Louis

Ketoura Ngwa — Mount St. Mary’s