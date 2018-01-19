Nelly Strong

Photo by Angie Kizer Photo by Angie Kizer Submitted photo Submitted photo

At 10:42 a.m. on Jan. 16 the area lost a coach, a friend, a part of its family.

Tim Nelson, known as Nelly to his friends and coach Nelson to a plethora of area athletes, passed away after a long battle with cancer at the age of 42. He was at home with his wife Casey and infant son Crew when he passed.

His battle with cancer started in the fall of 2013 and the struggle continued for nearly five years. Through all of it that infectious smile and loving-life attitude never wavered.

That’s the way we all want to remember him, not the way the horrible disease took him down, but how he lived and he fought until the end, never losing that insatiable love of life.

I didn’t know him well, but I considered him a friend. My first recollection of him was from when I was in my early 20s, playing in men’s basketball league at the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club. He was strong as an ox and didn’t budge on the court. I remember not liking him too much at that time. He was a fierce competitor and one of those guys you didn’t want to play against.

Talking to his longtime friend and Civic Memorial girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney recently, he summed it up best.

“You wanted Tim on your team. You didn’t want to play against him,” Denney said.

As I got to know him better I definitely became part of team Nelly.

At 1 p.m. Sunday there will be a celebration of life for Nelson at Calhoun High School and that’s what I want to do, celebrate his life.

He grew up in Bethalto and made many friends before transferring to Calhoun High as a sophomore and got to win a state championship with the 1992 Warriors’ football team.

He cemented his legacy by becoming the head football coach at Marquette Catholic High from 2008-12. He led the Explorers to the playoffs every year, highlighted by a 10-2 campaign in 2012 and making the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

He spent the 2013 season with Dupo, going 4-5 on the season. The cancer entered the picture prior to Week 9 of that season. He didn’t give up though. He returned to his alma mater at Calhoun as defensive coordinator and helped through this season.

I had the honor of catching up with some of his closest friends and some of his players to celebrate him. They can do it better than me.

Remembering Nelly

“Back in junior high I moved to Bethalto and he was one of the first guys I met,” said Ty Laux, CM’s boys golf coach and one of Nelson’s best friends. “Right from the beginning we just clicked and did everything together. He’d stay at our house constantly and I was over at his house all the time.

“He just touched everybody’s life he ran into. He was something else. He was the life of the party and somebody you just wanted to be around.”

When Nelson moved to Calhoun in high school he met another one of his best friends, J.D. Lorton. He and Nelson’s older brother Paul were by Nelly’s side until the end, staying the night at his house in his final days. Their brotherhood burgeoned quickly in Calhoun and never wavered.

“I knew his brother (Paul) and Tim came to school and we kind of hit it off,” Lorton said. “We knew each other a little bit and the first day of school he came up to me and said, ‘Hey J.D., you want to be my locker partner.’ Of course he was from Bethalto and had brand new Air Jordans on, stone washed jeans that were tight rolled and a Guess t-shirt with the sleeves rolled. You didn’t dress like that over there. I said, ‘Nelly, I’ll be your locker partner but if you ever dress like that again I’ll beat the hell out of you.’ That’s how we hit it off and every since then we were best friends.”

Lorton believed it was that time playing football in Calhoun that molded him into the man he’d later become.

“I think the best thing that ever happened for Tim is when he moved to Calhoun,” Lorton said. “He was a little reckless. The reason why he was such a good football coach and why he cared about kids was because the coaches at Calhoun gave him a shot and he’d never had that. Practices were blood baths because everybody wanted to play and Tim was the missing piece of the puzzle. We needed him.”

That was Nelly, he was the missing piece of the puzzle not just for those state champion Warriors, but for a lot of people in his life.

“I was an 18 year old kid when I met Nelson and boy did I learn a lot from Nelson,” longtime friend and Marquette boys basketball coach Steve Medford said. “He was just fun. When there were 2 or 3 guys around and Nelson came around it was just a different feel. He had a general care and love about life and that’s what made him so much fun.”

Always complimentary

One thing about Nelly was he was always positive. He could take a bad situation and always find the good in it. Motivating people and being complimentary was just part of him. He made people feel good about themselves.

Ty Laux’s older brother Todd was a perfect example of that. Todd owns PRiDE Fitness in Wood River now and it’s something he probably never would have accomplished without Nelson.

“When I was running (Matt) Hughes’ gym Nelly sent me his two best players to train, Derrik Starrett and Dalton Halm, while he was coaching at Marquette,” Todd Laux said. “He started encouraging me to start my training facility. I was hesitant but Nelly used his old saying, ‘Winners win Laux.’ I did it. He hired me to come to Marquette and do the strength and conditioning for the whole team 3 days a week. He would also pay for any players that wanted to get up Saturday morning and do circuit training in my yard. The team went 10-2 that year and made the Elite 8. It helped put PRiDE on the map and gave other players and coaches the confidence to trust me with their training. Nelly believed in me before there was anything to believe in. He did that to everyone around him, he made them better.”

Denney leaned on Nelson when he took over the CM girls basketball program in 2006-07. Nelson pushed his friend to forge ahead during trying times.

“I know after I started the program and went through some grueling times and didn’t know if it was worth it, thought maybe I needed to move on to something else and he said, ‘J.D. you have the passion, just keep preaching it and these girls are going to buy into what you believe in and sooner or later you’re going to hit the jackpot and get rolling. I can feel it,’” Denney said. “Anytime I needed some inspiration I’d give Nelly a call or a text.

“He was a special person and I think what was great about him is his spirit, his passion, his heart and it is going to carry on for generations.”

The consummate coach

He was 33 when he became a head coach. It was his calling.

After working as an assistant at Marquette in 2007, he took the reins of the program the following season.

“It took him a little longer (to get into coaching), but it was always something he wanted to do and something he was passionate about,” Ty Laux said. “When he finally got into coaching it was just a big thing for him and a big thing for so many kids, because what a great storyteller and motivational person.”

It was evident by the impression he left on his players. Michael Ford, his star running back with the Explorers and Brandon Kizer a standout player for him at both Marquette and Calhoun attested to that.

“We’ve been together since I was in sixth grade,” Kizer said. “The character he has is unbelievable. He’s just the most selfless person I’ve ever met and that’s why he means so much to me. I was 12 years old when we met and from then it was just building on our relationship and it got better and better. It’s unfortunate what happened. It makes me hold onto his spirit because I know he loved me and I loved him very much. I know he’ll be watching over me and his family and friends as well.

“Just the relationship of me going from Marquette to Calhoun, I trusted him, my family trusted him and we believed in him wholeheartedly, 100 percent. He never lied to us and has always been straightforward, just an honest nice guy and he truly will be missed.”

Ford, who just finished his collegiate career as a cornerback at Southeast Missouri State, is now training to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, hoping for a chance to play professionally. Nelson helped prepare him for this time.

“He prepared us really well,” Ford said. “One thing that always stood out to me and a lot of the guys was he would say after practice that going to college was going to be so fast. We would do this run after practice he called ‘the big C.’ That was something he instilled in us, never give up, keep going, work hard and work through it. At the end of the day you’re going to be happy that you finished more than anything. A lot of the guys that went on and played at the next level, we all finished it, so that’s something that he instilled in us to finish.”

He was respected by his peers, too. Medford had the pleasure of working alongside his friend at Marquette for 3 seasons that he won’t forget. It was Nelson that helped get him in with the Explorers.

“I was at Alton High as an assistant under the Bennetts and Tim was a friend of mine coaching at Marquette. I credit a lot to Tim for getting me at Marquette,” Medford said. “I applied for the job and he put a lot of good words in for me and I got it. I’m thankful for him for his kind words.

“Tim was a great football coach and a great leader to the kids. They absolutely respected him and it was a lot fun working with him as the basketball coach and him as the football coach. We worked together really well. I have a lot of respect for him and what he built there at Marquette.”

In his own words

Last time I spoke to Nelly was on Nov. 28 at Marquette when he came out to watch the Explorers and CM battle in boys basketball. I shook his hand and told him it was good to see him and he started complimenting me on a column I wrote about him in Nov. 2014 when he was guest speaker at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club.

Luckily I never delete anything off of my recorder, so I found his speech from that night.

He had been fighting the cancer for a year by then and it had taken its toll, but that light in his eyes was still there and it hadn’t killed his spirit.

He started in true Nelly style by raving about all five Riverbend football programs and telling tales of personal relationships with each of the coaches, then he turned his attention to the kids.

“I don’t want to spend a lot of time speaking on myself, because we’re here because of you young men and the hard work and efforts you put in; the weight lifting, the running, all the stuff that truly sucks and us coaches did the same stuff,” Nelson said. “To be truly successful you’re going to have to do these things as you move forward, not in football, but in life.

“Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do something, you can.”

He added, “There is nothing in life you can’t do. Only you put boundaries on you, not your parents, not your friends, not anybody, but you stop you. You’ve got to realize it. You’ve only got one shot at this thing called life so do what you want to do, have fun.”

Of course there were jokes and lots of laughs from the crowd. Nelson could command a room.

He left the podium with the ultimate compliment for everyone there, leaving in true Nelly style.

“I am very honored to be here tonight. I’m very humbled,” Nelson said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been up here. Usually I fall over my words and don’t know what to say, but probably one of the greatest moments I’ve had this year is being here tonight.”

Remembered, missed, but never forgotten

His passing is truly hard on his family, his friends, the kids he coached. He leaves behind his infant son Crew, who gave him a final gift to enjoy in his final days. He didn’t reach his son’s first birthday, but he made it through the holidays with him and his wife. That’s something to be thankful for.

The impression he left was truly summed up by his friends Ty and Todd Laux.

“I’m 42 years old and pretty much the last 30 years he’s been a part of my life and now I’ve got half my life left and I can’t help but think I’m going to have to go through the next half of my life without him,” Ty said. “It’s not going to be the same. My life’s not going to be as good. He brought so much joy to me. The last 30 years we were side by side.”

Todd added, “If you didn’t like Tim Nelson, you didn’t like yourself.”

Rest in peace Tim Nelson, you will be missed, but never forgotten.