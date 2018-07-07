New arrival

× Expand photo by Theo Tate David Oestreich is the new athletics director at Roxana High School for the 2018-19 school year.

David Oestreich (pronounced A-strike) was busy on his first day at athletics director at Roxana High School on June 26.

One of his first tasks was interviewing candidates for assistant coaches for the Roxana football team. Wade DeVries was hired as the school’s head coach the month before.

“When you make a hire on a new head guy, you want to make sure that he has the pieces in place that he wants to build that program,” Oestreich said. “We have some (candidates) who we think will probably be some returning guys, but we have some open positions. We had good candidates who applied for those spots, so I’m happy about that.”

Oestreich replaced Chad Ambuehl as Roxana athletics director. He will also work as the assistant principal at Roxana Junior High.

“He is a passionate educator who is dedicated to serving students, staff, coaches and the community,” Roxana Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager said. “Dave exemplifies our vision for excellence and will be an asset to the Roxana School District.”

Ambuehl, who headed the school’s athletics department for six years, was named principal at Roxana Junior High.

“Chad is going to be huge with the fact that the former AD is sitting in the office next to me,” Oestreich said. “What a great resource, right?”

Roxana head boys basketball coach Mark Briggs is the assistant athletics director.

Oestreich, who had worked as a teacher and coach at Greenville Junior High for 11 years, will take over an athletics department that has been successful in several sports last year, including volleyball, girls soccer, wrestling, girls tennis, boys track and boys bowling.

“I’m really excited about what I think we’ll be able to do here at Roxana,” Oestreich said. “I think the administrative team is excellent. I think the pieces are in place to do good things with athletics.”

The new athletic director said he got to meet DeVries, who replaced Pat Keith as head football coach in May.

“I had a chance to work with him a little bit already and I’m really excited to see what fall football looks like this year,” he said. “We’ve been interviewing some potential candidates to fill out the football staff. I’m excited about that one. We had some good applicants. I’m really excited about the Shells might look like in 3-5 years.”

Oestreich said becoming an athletics director has been a goal for him since he received his Type 75 Illinois Administrative certificate in 2015.

“The timing had to be right with my family to take the step from being a teacher to be an administrator,” he said. “I was excited that it was a split position.”

Oestreich said he’s also happy about being assistant principal at RJHS.

“My background is working with junior high kids in the classroom,” he said. “That is really comfortable for me. I’m really excited about working with junior high kids. I love that age and I really feel like that I have experience and a level of expertise of working with that age of kids.”

