New horizons

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton High grad Carlos Anderson (right) has transferred to Division II Minnesota State University from SIUE. Here, Anderson brings the ball up the court for the Cougars against SIU Carbondale at the Vadalabene Center during the 2016-17 season.

Former Alton basketball standout Carlos Anderson recently accepted an offer to transfer to Minnesota State University from SIUE, where he has played for the last two years of college.

Anderson is excited about the change and hopes that it will bring a better opportunity to be part of a winning program. While Anderson’s performance with SIUE was superb — he was the second-leading scorer his freshman year and started 48 out of the 58 games of his Cougar career — he felt it was time to move on to play where he would have increased exposure and a better opportunity to succeed.

“I think I’ll have a bigger role up there; I’ll probably have more space to play my game,” Anderson said. “I anticipate having an increased role and my hope is to win a national championship.”

Anderson was one of the best Redbird basketball players in recent memory. He was a two-time All-Southwestern Conference pick who averaged 10.7 points per game as a senior. He also shot 56 percent (58-of-103) on field goals and averaged 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a junior.

This year the Division II Minnesota State Mavericks, who play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in Mankato, Minn., finished the ‘16-17 season with a 21-10 record. The Mavericks advanced to the third round of the NSIC Tournament, where they lost 63-55 to Upper Iowa University.

Anderson was approached about transferring by Minnesota State head coach Pat Monahan, who caught wind of Anderson via current Maverick Cole Harper, a Glenwood High School graduate who Anderson knows through AAU basketball.

“Coach Pat Monahan contacted me and we went from there,” Anderson said. “I went up there for a visit last week, I’m headed up there next week for a visit, and then I’ll probably go up in August to stay.”

Part of Anderson’s decision was the fact that Minnesota State was a Division II school, which means he did not have to sit out a year before playing.

“If the right offer would have came to the table, I would have considered a Division I school,” Anderson said. “Just going in after a while I wanted to go to Division II. I really didn’t want to sit out a whole year, I wanted to get it over with and just play right away.”

Another benefit to the move is that it allows Anderson to focus primarily on basketball and cut out some of the other distractions he faced at SIUE.

“I think if I can just go out there and do my own thing and focus on what I need to focus on, and not have any pressure to go home or anything to handle stuff, I can just go to school and get better and enjoy being away,” Anderson said.

He also believes he will have an advantage coming off two productive years of playing Division I ball.

“I think I’ll have a bigger role up there; I’ll probably have more space to play my game,” he said. “The biggest advantage is definitely not having to sit out one year, but also being able to go into a program where you can develop and have confidence going in coming from a Division I school. I’ll have a different mindset than everyone else.”

Despite being excited about the new opportunity, this is the first time Anderson has had to move away from the Metro East to play ball, which is a little bittersweet for him as well as his friends and family.

“My family was kind of sad that I was going so far away, but at the same time they were happy for me because they know the kind of program that Minnesota State has to offer for me and they saw that I was happy with it, so they were content that I was excited and at the end of the day, that is all that matters,” Anderson said.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter