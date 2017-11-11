New kid in town

Brian Hoener has plenty of soccer coaching experience.

But he has never coached at the high school level.

Hoener gets a chance to coach a high school soccer team for the first time next spring when he takes over the Marquette Catholic girls soccer program. He replaces Steve Mitchell as the Explorers’ coach.

“It’s been a goal of mine for some years to get into the high school side,” Hoener said. “I’ve served on the collegiate side for over 17 years and I’ve always been intrigued by the opportunity to go over to the high school side. When the opportunity presented itself, it fitted well for my family. It fit well as far as proximity, so I reached out and showed some interest. I’m extremely excited that everything worked out and I’m extremely excited to be here.”

Hoener was introduced as the new coach during a press conference Oct. 30 at MCHS. Several of the players from the Marquette squad attended, including seniors Lauren Walsh and Lauren Fischer.

“He seems like a really nice guy and obviously he has a lot of experience,” Walsh said. “I’m really excited. He’s going to motivate us well.”

Hoener is the head women’s soccer coach and assistant athletics director at Fontbonne University. He has coached the women’s soccer program since 2011 and was hired as assistant AD in October.

“We have a small spring season,” Hoener said. “At the NCAA Division III level where I coach, you’re only allowed 16 practice opportunities during the spring. Fortunately, with our class schedule and our facility schedule, we practice in the morning. There won’t be any conflicts as far as practice times or game times. The only challenge I would have is to make sure my wife doesn’t get too mad when I go from one practice to another practice to another game. She’s 100 percent on board with this, so I’m excited.”

Hoener has been coaching soccer for 18 years. He served as Fontbonne’s head men’s soccer coach from 2000-2010 and is working as assistant for the men’s program. He earned St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors seven times: four in the men’s division and three in the women’s division.

Fischer, who played goalkeeper last spring, said she’s thrilled to get a new coach with a lot of experience.

“I like that,” she said. “He must be doing something right. His experience is going to make us want to perform up to his standards and make the best out of all of us.”

Hoener said he started becoming interested in coaching girls soccer when he was hired to take over the Fontbonne women’s soccer program six years ago.

“About five or six years ago, I made the transition from coaching just the boys to coaching the girls at the collegiate level, and I found the experience to be tremendously rewarding,” he said. “They’re extremely coachable, and they work hard for you and they do very well in the classroom. Translating that down to the high school level was something that was very easy and it made sense for me.”

Hoener is no stranger to the Riverbend. He played two years of college soccer at Lewis and Clark Community College before transferring to Fontbonne and playing there for two more seasons.

“For two years, I drove across the old bridge back when the old bridge was here,” Hoener said. “So I’m familiar with the area. I live in North St. Louis County, so I’m familiar with Marquette and I heard a lot about it. I’m familiar with some of the players who have come over here, so it’s very comfortable to be back here.”

Hoener played high school soccer at McCluer North in St. Louis. He played under Ray Stahl, who coached the program for 17 years from 1981 to 1998.

“I remembered the tradition and the sense of playing for your high school and having that pride of putting on that high school uniform,” Hoener said. “I always wanted to have the opportunity to lead a team that has that pride of playing for your high school and having that tradition of being part of what this is here (at Marquette).”

Hoener takes over a Marquette program that has competed in the state tournament four times in the last nine years and placed in all of them, including a state championship in 2011. Last year, the Explorers finished 11-8-1 and lost to Rochester in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional finals after placing third at Class 1A state the year before.

Hoener said he hopes next spring his new team will have the same success the boys had this fall. The Marquette boys won their second state title in program history with a victory over Monmouth-Roseville in the Class 1A championship match on Oct. 28.

“We look forward to having the opportunity of hopefully following their footsteps,” Hoener said. “They set an example of tremendous standards and we’re going to do the best we can on the girls side to replicate that. I’m very excited to be here and I’m very excited to start working with the girls and get to know them, and we’ll see what we’re capable of and see where we can go.”

