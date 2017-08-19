New-look Marquette linksters ready to thrive

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Marquette boys golf squad and fans celebrate with junior Kolten Bauer after winning medalist honors in a playoff at the Hickory Stick Invite at Belk Park Golf Course on Monday to open the season. With a new coach and key losses to graduation, the Explorers are looking to prove they’re still a force to be reckoned with on the golf course in 2017.

There’s somewhat of a new look for the Marquette Catholic boys golf team.

Michael Holtz, Nick Messinger, and Duncan McLain are gone to graduation after helping lead the Explorers to two straight Class 2A state berths. Head coach Pat Moore is also gone. After five seasons at the helm, a young family and work obligations forced Moore to resign after the ‘16 season. He helped lead Marquette to five regional titles, a sectional crown, and three state berths. The Explorers were fourth at Class 1A state in 2012 and seventh in Class 2A in ‘15 and ‘16.

Now the reins turn over to new head coach Ryan Geisler, a 2004 East Alton-Wood River High grad, and a trio of experienced Explorers returning to the links this season.

Senior Jack Patterson and juniors Kolten Bauer and Sam Cogan will look to pass along their knowledge to their younger and more inexperienced teammates. All three played in the state lineups the last two seasons.

“I think people are underestimating us this year because we lost Michael and Nick and have a new coach, but I think we will still be pretty good with a chance to go to state this year,” Bauer said. “It’s kind of nice flying under the radar without the big spotlight on us. It’s not near as much this year.”

Bauer opened 2017 with medalist honors on Monday at the Hickory Stick Invite at Belk Park Golf Course. He shot a 75 and defeated Hillsboro sophomore Alex Eickoff in a two-hole playoff to earn top billing. He then turned around and shot an even-72 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course on Tuesday in the Alton Tee Off Classic to win medalist for the second straight day.

While expectations are high for Bauer, he doesn’t feel the pressure is bigger this year.

“I don’t think so. You still have to go out there and play your best and shoot as low as you can,” Bauer said. “It doesn’t change anything in my head. You just go out there and play your best game.”

Patterson, being the senior of the group, looks to take on a more leadership role complemented by Bauer and Cogan. He doesn’t look at it as any more pressure on him, either.

“I just go out there and try to play my game and show the rest of the team what to do,” Patterson said. “If we play with a lot of confidence and play our game, nobody can stop us.”

Cogan knows there’s more responsibility, but it’s just working hard every day and trying to reap the benefits of that work in competition.

“It’s a little different and a bigger responsibility, but looking forward through this season we should be playing strong,” Cogan said. “With (Jack, Kolten and me) we’ve got a big responsibility to take on, so hopefully we can make it pretty far.”

They’ve spent the winter and summer playing and preparing. A new local indoor training facility even helped with winter training.

“We worked at Roper’s (Regal Beagle) in the offseason,” Patterson said. “They have a new indoor simulator, so we played there a lot to keep our games in shape. Then we kept practicing over the summer, playing in tournaments. We were hoping to be in our prime by fall golf season.”

Geisler has been amazed by the family-style camaraderie of the Explorers since he came aboard. Their work ethic drives them and it has made his transition easy.

“I’m real excited. We’ve got a super good group of boys,” Geisler said. “Not only are they excellent players, they’re excellent people. I think we’ve got nothing but positive ahead of us. They seem to be their biggest critics. We’re all out here to have fun and they think winning is fun, and we look forward to getting into a positive winning swing here shortly.”

Marquette finished second to talented Hillsboro in the team standings at Hickory Stick, carding a 328, while the Hiltoppers shot 316. The invite was rained out in 2016, but the Explorers had won it in ‘14 and ‘15 before that.

On Tuesday they competed in the Alton Tee-Off Classic, getting a gander at some of the larger programs like Edwardsville, Alton and Quincy. Marquette finished fourth at Spencer T. Olin with a 328. They returned to action on Thursday at Belk Park for the Madison County Tournament after press time.

Nothing much has changed with the schedule this season with trips to the loaded Mattoon Invite, playing host to the Catholic Tournament at Woodlands Golf Course in Alton and partaking in the Dick Gerber Invite in Edwardsville on the docket for later in the season.

Geisler hopes to see some other contributors to the cause in ‘17 besides the top three. Jack Warren, William Roderfeld, and Lucas Gratton all played on Monday to fill out the lineup. Warren and Roderfeld each shot 90 to contribute to the team score.

“They wake up and go to the golf course, they get in 18 holes and then they come to golf practice,” Geisler said of the Marquette squad. “They come ready to play; they’re tough. They know themselves inside and out and it only makes them stronger.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter