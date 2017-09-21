NHRA at Gateway: The nighttime is the right time

MADISON — The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series makes its annual trek to the St. Louis area Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 as Gateway Motorsports Park presents the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals.

The intense 10,000-horsepower, 330-mph action from the nitro-burning machines that whips diehard fans into a frenzy will multiply exponentially as Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying will take place under the lights with the cars’ explosive header flames in full view. Nitro qualifying will take place at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. with Elaine Larsen’s Jet Dragsters and fireworks at 8:15 p.m.

“It’s the perfect Friday night out,” GMP Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “The header flames are back at the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals. The weather forecast calls for record-shattering conditions — 74 degrees, partly cloudy with a low of 55 — and the ultimate thrill show.”

Fans will witness thrilling 330-mph passes by the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing, including 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force and three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown, who has captured a record four wins at GMP.

Spectator gates will open at 7:30 a.m. each day and children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult.

Friday, Sept. 29

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

8:30 a.m. — Sportsman class racing begins.

Noon — Midway opens.

3:30 p.m. — Pro Mod qualifying session.

4:15 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

5 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

6 p.m. — Pro Mod qualifying session.

6:30 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

7:15 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

8:15 p.m. — Jet Dragsters and fireworks.

8:20 p.m. — Track closed.

Saturday, Sept. 30

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

8:30 a.m. — Sportsman class racing begins.

9:30 a.m. — Midway opens.

Noon — Pro Mod qualifying session.

1:15 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

2 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

3 p.m. — First round of Pro Mod eliminations.

3:30 p.m. — First round of Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

3:45 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

4:30 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

7 p.m. — Track closed.

Sunday, Oct. 1

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

9 a.m. — Midway opens.

10 a.m. — Pre-race ceremonies.

11 a.m. — First round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

Noon — First round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

12:20 p.m. — Second round of Pro Mod eliminations.

12:45 p.m. — Second round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

1:15 p.m. — Second round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

1:30 p.m. — Semi-final round of Pro Mod eliminations.

2 p.m. — Second round of Factory Stock Showdown.

2:15 p.m. — Semi-final round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

2:33 p.m. — Semi-final round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

2:40 p.m. — Final round of Pro Mod eliminations.

3 p.m. — Final round of Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

3:30 p.m. — Final round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

3:37 p.m. — Final round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

3:45 p.m. — Track closed.

To purchase tickets or obtain additional information, call (618) 215-8888 or visit gatewaymsp.com.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter