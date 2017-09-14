Nifty fifty

The Granite City Warriors fielded their first boys soccer team in 1967.

Since then, the Warriors have been a boys soccer state powerhouse, capturing 10 state championships, winning more than 700 matches and making 16 trips to the state tournament.

The GCHS boys soccer program celebrated its 50th anniversary by having a dedication ceremony honoring Gene Baker and Ruben Mendoza at Gene Baker Field on Aug. 26 and showing a movie called “The Legacy of Granite City Soccer” at the Granite City Cinema the next day.

The 30-minute ceremony included the unveiling of the new entrance of Gene Baker Field, which opened in 2004. The entrance included plaques of all 10 Granite City boys soccer state championship teams and a plaque of the 2011 GCHS girls soccer state championship team. There are also plaques of Baker and Mendoza.

Mendoza, who founded the first GCHS boys soccer team 50 years ago, died in 2010. His wife, Norma, and numerous family members were in attendance.

“It’s a great honor that Ruben is finally getting the recognition he deserved after all of these years,” Norma said. “It has been 50 years since he formed that first team.”

Baker, who won 514 matches as Warriors coach, did the ribbon-cutting and made a 26-minute speech in front a large crowd that included former players and the current Granite City boys soccer team.

“We could never repay him,” said Tony Segobiano, who played on three state championship teams and was the emcee of the event. “This is just a small token of appreciation for everything he has done for myself and the family. He’s just a phenomenal guy.”

Baker, who retired as Granite City coach in 2000, headed the Riverview Gardens soccer program for five years before taking over the Warriors program in 1973. He said Mendoza influenced him to take the head coaching job at GCHS.

“The reason that you got stuck with me is Ruben brought me here,” Baker said. “Ruben was refereeing games on the other side of the river. He asked me to play with him when we would go up to Springfield and play against Springfield players. We created not only a really fine friendship, but also a sport relationship.”

Granite City finished third at state in Baker’s first year. His boys soccer teams went on to win nine state titles, including five straight from 1976-1980, qualified for state 14 times and had 13 high school all-American players and 44 all-state players.

“We had good players,” Baker said. “You can’t win without good players. We had good kids with good attitudes. They were healthy. The parents are extremely supportive.”

During his tenure, Baker created midnight practices for his boys soccer teams.

“The idea was to be the first team on the field to practice every year and to be the last team on the field to play by winning the state tournament,” he said. “Those were the simple goals.”

Baker finished with a career record of 778-196. He was named National Coach of the Year in 1983 and 1988.

“Gene Baker is like Bill Gates of Microsoft,” Segobiano said. “He had the vision way beyond anybody else. The soccer rules that were put into place throughout the years were put into place because of Gene Baker and what he did.”

Mendoza, who was known as the father of Granite City soccer, helped bring soccer to Granite City after representing the United States on three Olympic teams and two World Cup teams. He sold soccer shoes and equipment out of his car trunk and later opened a sporting goods store in Granite City.

Plans have been made to create a statue of Mendoza and his famous bicycle kick in downtown Granite City.

“As this really good player and a common man, he introduced and brought to Granite a game that he knew quite well and tried to give this city a game that they could enjoy and in which they could be proud,” Baker said. “We’re proud of the quality of the young men and women for the style of players that they are.”

Construction of the Gene Baker Field entrance began last fall. Segobiano, Keith Gehling, Jonas Janek, Adam Sanchez and Josh Hickham were among the creators of the project.

“We kind of took the baton and ran with it and proposed this new entrance of what we want to do for him,” Segobiano said. “Keith and I were like the general contractors. Jonas Janek was the fabricator. He did an unbelievable job. Jensen Fabrication in Alton created the entire sign, the lettering and design for it. Adam Sanchez came in and helped out with the soccer balls and the arrowhead in the last minute and Josh Hickham had the vision.”

“The Legacy of Granite City Soccer” chronicled the 50-year history of Granite City soccer. Andrew Crider was the director of the 42-minute film.

“A word kept coming to my mind after thinking about what we were trying to accomplish here, and that was legacy,” Crider said. “The legacy of the past 50 years of Granite City soccer is more than winning all of these state championships. It’s more than the winning tradition and it’s more than the rivalry between North and South and the (Collinsville) Kahok rivalry. It’s all of those things, but it’s more than that.”

There were 18 players — including Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer — on the first GCHS boys soccer team in 1967. Tom Wyrostek was the first coach.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter