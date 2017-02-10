Not your average Joe

Most people know Joe Silkwood as the mayor of the village of East Alton these days, but long before that he enjoyed a pretty exciting life in baseball.

It was a career that took him from East Alton-Wood River High School, where he graduated in 1978, to Lewis and Clark Community College via McKendree University, SIUE and finally into the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

On April 13, Silkwood and 19 others will be honored at the Sheraton Westport Plaza Hotel in St. Louis as the 2017 class is enshrined into the Greater St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

“It was unexpected,” Silkwood said. “You play for a long time and you enjoy the game and now it’s been a long time since I played. It’s a great honor and it gets you thinking about the past and the good days, all the fun you had. Baseball was a lot of fun for me. I always enjoyed it. It gave me a lot more than I gave it, for sure. This is special and it’s humbling — a pretty neat honor.”

Silkwood signed as a free agent with the Cardinals in June 1982 after not getting drafted. He enjoyed a 3-year minor league career that saw him reach Double AA Arkansas before hanging up his baseball cleats.

“I ended up playing 3 years in the minor leagues, including 2 instructional leagues and got to go play in Cartagena, Colombia,” Silkwood said. “I got 6 seasons in 3 years and it was great experiences.”

Those experiences have come flooding back since he found out he’d be headed to the Hall of Fame. He will be surrounded by people he knows well, such as Granite City’s Conrad “Babe” Champion, Keith Champion and Darin Hendrickson, as well as two of his former SIUE teammates, George Vogel and Ed Kopff.

Babe Champion and Hendrickson will enter as coaches, while Keith Champion will go in as a player. Hendrickson is the current head coach at Saint Louis University.

Longtime LCCC head baseball coach and former Chicago Cubs and White Sox pitcher Randy Martz was part of the 2016 induction class.

It seems like a lifetime ago for Silkwood since bumming around the East Alton and Wood River areas playing Indian ball and sandlot pickup games with his friends.

He really started to hone his game under legendary EA-WR head coach Norris Dorsey.

“Mr. Dorsey came in as my head coach at a very crucial time for me,” Silkwood said. “Between my sophomore and junior year my dad passed away, so it was just me and my mom and there was that void there of male leadership. I don’t know if Mr. Dorsey ever realized how big of an influence he was on my life at a very critical time. I will never be able to repay him for that and he did that for more than just me. He’s a Hall of Fame person, a Hall of Fame coach, just a tremendous guy.”

A catcher throughout his life, Silkwood began pitching some as a senior for the Oilers. By the time he was at LCCC he was a full-time pitcher. Once he transferred to SIUE he was a reliever and felt it might have been the reason for being overlooked in the draft.

It was no matter though, because in the early ‘80s there were tryouts with MLB teams all over the place.

“Back then it wasn’t uncommon for every team to have tryouts in the St. Louis area,” Silkwood said. “There would be a bunch of us jump in a car, take our stuff and go to a tryout camp. I mostly threw, because I figured that was my best chance. I must have been to half a dozen tryouts.”

Finally he was offered contracts on the same day by the Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins. The choice was simple, according to Silkwood.

“I was a Cardinals fan and all my stuff was red from SIUE, so it just made sense to go to the Cardinals,” he quipped.

He was quickly sent to Gastonia, N.C., to a Cardinal Single A affiliate. It was a whirlwind time for Silkwood and it didn’t take him long to move on: one game, to be exact.

“I had a lot of luck and I think anybody who goes very far in this game there’s some luck involved,” Silkwood said. “The only game I pitched for Gastonia, N.C., the most famous minor league coach maybe ever, but certainly with the Cardinals, George Kissell was there. He was the director of the minor leagues. He was there to see the guy who started and that guy got rocked and I came in during a mop-up role and faced 6 hitters and had 4 strikeouts and sawed a guy off. I was throwing hard and was super pumped-up. I hadn’t thrown in a week or so and the right guy was there at the right time.

“The next day they told me I was going to St. Petersburg and at the time I didn’t know if that was good or bad, but I talked to some of my teammates and they said, ‘You’re going to the highest A team and you only pitched 2 innings in mop-up.’”

There were just numerous surreal moments in Silkwood’s career. His first day in St. Petersburg was also the first for future St. Louis starting third baseman Terry Pendleton. They became fast friends. Pendleton, the 1991 National League MVP with the Atlanta Braves, is still a coach in Atlanta.

Silkwood also roomed with 1986 National League Rookie of the Year Todd Worrell during his minor league career. Worrell had a successful MLB career with the Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers as a closer.

“I had a chance to catch (Worrell),” Silkwood said. “It was unbelievable how hard he threw. It was hard and fast and it didn’t take long to realize he was special. Nobody threw like that in the whole organization.”

He was also around future big leaguers Andy Van Slyke, Vince Coleman, David Green, Pat Perry, Tom Nieto and Bob Geren.

“I saw them building Vince Coleman,” Silkwood said of the 1985 National League Rookie of the Year. “He was so fast. He was a sprinter and they taught him how to switch hit and George Kissell would take him out to the outfield and have him throw buckets of balls at a time to stretch out his arm. He ended up having an average Major League arm, but when he started he couldn’t hit left-handed, he couldn’t throw. He was a tremendous athlete, but with all that work and coaching he became a Major League player.”

Silkwood ended up with decent numbers in his 3 minor league seasons: a 21-14 record, 3.51 ERA, 9 complete games, 3 shutouts and 239 strikeouts in 292.1 innings pitched.

Unfortunately, the organization believed he’d hit his peak.

“I played well and I was probably as close to my max as I could get,” Silkwood said. “It was simply there were too many guys who were better. There were guys that threw harder, had better breaking balls. They do a pretty good job in the Cardinals organization. That was in the early ‘80s and they weren’t making too many mistakes.

“I look back on it and I got as far as I could with the ability I had. I didn’t think I got overlooked.”

Baseball was never too far away, though. Silkwood went on to coach select ball and junior legion, was head coach at LCCC for 3 years, a pitching coach at SIUE under Gary “Bo” Collins for 7 years and Marquette Catholic High head coach for 4 years.

Now he gets to reminisce about the sport that helped mold his life and join a Hall of Fame that’s been honoring St. Louis area amateur players since 1974.

“Being inducted into a Hall of Fame causes you to look back,” Silkwood said. “I don’t know what my life would have looked like without baseball. So many of my friends, my experiences revolved around baseball.”

