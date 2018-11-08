October magic

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Granite City quarterback Freddy Edwards looks downfield to throw the football vs. Carbondale on Aug. 31 at Kevin Greene Field. The Warriors qualified for the Class 7A playoffs for the first time since 2011 this fall, losing 49-0 to Batavia on the road to open the postseason on Oct. 26.

October was a good month for J’vyaun Wilson.

First, the Granite City senior was named the school’s homecoming king on Oct. 10. A week later, he helped his football team clinch its first state playoff berth in seven years.

“They both got the same type of flavor,” said Wilson, a running back. “This is my second year here, so for me to win homecoming king, that was real big. For us to go to the playoffs was really big for me just being in my second year.”

The Warriors’ season came to an end on Oct. 26 after Granite City lost 49-0 to the Batavia Bulldogs in a Class 7A first-round state playoff game at Batavia. The Warriors finished their season at 5-5 after winning two games last year.

“They came out strong, fast and aggressive,” Wilson said.

The loss concluded the high school football careers of 14 seniors; 6 of them played with the program since they were freshmen.

“They’ve been brothers from day one,” said senior lineman Austin Bonvicino, who played with the Warriors all four years. “They’re always going to be.”

Senior Justin Wiley, who had a fumble recovery and an interception against Batavia, said he believes his team will turn in another strong season in ‘19.

“If the other kids keep their heads up and work hard like they’re supposed to, I think they can go to the playoffs, too,” he said.

The Warriors will return numerous players, including junior quarterback Freddy Edwards, who rushed for 1,484 yards with 19 touchdowns and threw for 1,176 yards.

“Freddy is a great athlete all around,” said Granite City junior Logan Gordon, who led the team in tackles with 53. “He can do anything.”

Granite City clinched its fifth state playoff berth in program history after beating Galesburg 60-27 in its regular season finale on Oct. 19. The Warriors also had wins over Collinsville, Mater Dei, Carnahan, and Jersey.

Wilson joined the Granite City football team in his junior year after playing two years at Madison. This season, he scored a pair of touchdowns, both of them came in the Warriors’ season-opening 42-6 victory over Jersey on Aug. 24.

The senior said he enjoyed playing with the GCHS program for two years.

“They have a nice team because they got a good quarterback who has already been to the playoffs,” he said. “They’ve got experience. They’re going to be good.”

The other seniors were Trenton Cotter, Brennan Haddix, Clayton Miller, Richard Graham, Dominic Sandella, Jerry Watson, Jared Cummings, De’Erion Eldridge, Michael Whitford, Ryan Boschert and Salvador Rodriguez-Delosic.

First-year Granite City coach Brad Hasquin said all of the seniors were valuable to the Warriors’ outstanding season this fall.

“They turned this program around and hopefully we’ll continue that and go from there,” he said. “I’m so proud of those guys. They worked their butts off all winter for me and it showed during the season. When we needed them, they led and they did a great job of leading this year.”

