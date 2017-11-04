Oilers’ season ends in Carlinville again

Last Friday night amid near freezing temperatures in Carlinville, the East Alton-Wood River Oilers’ season came to an end at the hands of the Cavaliers, the same team that ousted them in 2016.

While the Oilers were far from winning in either of the contests, losing 76-19 in ‘16 and 52-19 this year in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs, the program has made leaps and bounds over the last three years under the guidance of head coach Garry Herron.

After a 1-8 season in his first year as head coach in 2015, in 2016 Herron and the Oilers rebounded to make their first playoff appearance since 2006. This year’s performance marked the first time the Oilers had made back-to-back appearances in the playoffs since the ‘03 and ‘04 seasons. EA-WR finished with a 7-3 record.

And while the program is still in search of its first-ever playoff win, it’s undoubtedly headed in the right direction under Herron’s tutelage.

“I’m proud of the way the guys handled everything this year,” Herron said. “It’s not easy making the playoffs, especially after not being there for 10 years and for them to keep working hard and back up last year’s 6-4 record with a 7-3 campaign. I’m proud of the way they handled themselves, how they were leaders to the younger guys and kind of showed them what it is going to take to be in the same position next year.”

After dropping two of their first four games — a closely fought match against a good Breese Central team and a blowout at the hands of Marquette Catholic — the Oilers rebounded and won five in a row, outscoring opponents 221-39 in that span.

Herron said the momentum from those five wins was a huge help entering the playoffs.

“Any team that can get hot whenever, whether you win all nine games or if you’re sitting at 1-2 and end up winning the rest of the games, I think it is important,” he said. “It gives the kids confidence to believe in themselves and you always love a hot team going into the playoffs. You don’t want that loss on Week 8 or 9, whatever the reason you hate to see that loss there because you don’t know how the kids are going to react to it going into the playoffs.”

Despite the playoff disappointment, there were plenty of bright spots on Herron’s squad this year, including beating the Civic Memorial Eagles at home for the first time since 1978, and a 48-41 near-win on the road over Breese Central in the season opener.

Individually, a couple of players put up record numbers for the Oilers. Senior running back Zach Womack set the school record for both yards and career touchdowns and T.J. Lawson tied the school record for single season interceptions with six.

Womack carried the ball 133 times for 1,310 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 12 receptions for 329 yards and 5 more scores as a senior. That followed a junior campaign where he gained 1,442 yards on 112 carries to go with 17 rushing TDs. He also had 73 yards receiving and 2 TDs as a junior.

Other impressive statistical achievements include the work of senior fullback Gabe Grimes, who finished with 1,000 yards on the season thanks to a 66-yard rushing effort in the Carlinville game that put his total for the season at 1,021 to accompany 11 TDs. Senior quarterback Justin Englar threw for 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions on the year. Englar finished the season with a quarterback rating of 146.

“In my opinion (Justin) was the best quarterback in the conference,” Herron said. “He doesn’t have the attempts or completions as others, but when your quarterback rating is over 130, you’re doing something right. And the fact that he threw zero picks in high school football, plus we only throw the ball 10 percent of the time, and to almost have a 1,000 yards means that he was doing his job.”

There were also several important players on his team that flew under the radar that played just as important of a role as some of the more prominent ones.

“Zach Kincade this year got over the 100 tackle mark and has 5 or 6 sacks. He had nine tackles for loss.” Herron boasted. “Just watching the game last night and seeing how much better he has gotten, he looks like what a linebacker should be.”

Another important behind-the-scenes player Herron said was halfback Brayden Young, who did a lot of blocking for Grimes and Womack.

“He does an excellent job, not a big guy but has a big heart and plays hard,” Herron said. “He also plays safety on defense and can cover the pass, reads runs very well and gets up in the run game: definitely a kid we are going to miss, not a superstar, but he does all the right things.”

The Oilers will lose 12 players to graduation this year, and with only nine juniors to step in and fill those spots, Herron will inevitably be dealing with a younger squad for next season, but has confidence that EA-WR will have what it takes to get back to the playoffs.

“As long as we can continue to make ourselves more diverse and do what we need to, be creative and find the offense different ways of getting rid of the ball, keep working on that and seeing what is working and take away the good from this year, I think we are in good shape.”

The senior class includes Womack, Grimes, Englar, Kincade, Young, Lawson, Joey Copeland, Austin Hammond, Zach Wells, Lukas Westbrook, Zaide Wilson, and James Weller.

