Oilers are a perennial playoff squad

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp EA-WR’s Ryan Dawson gets hoisted in the air by teammate Kurtis Hyde (73) and is joined by Adam Newberry (54) and Zach Gibbs (63) after scoring on a 46-yard touchdown run on Oct. 26 in a 3A playoff game at Carlinville. The Oilers lost 47-8 to finish the season 6-4 after a third straight playoff berth.

A season of adversity produced another postseason berth for the East Alton-Wood River football team, but unfortunately it couldn’t produce the program’s first playoff win.

The Oilers (6-4) matched their longest playoff streak in program history in 2018, with three straight appearances. Former head coach Gary Carter accomplished the feat from 1999-2001 and now current coach Garry Herron has done from ‘16-18.

Herron’s three-peat has seen a trio of trips to powerhouse Carlinville and a third straight loss there on Oct. 26. But the 2018 game unveiled the best effort against arguably the best Cavaliers team of the past three matchups.

EA-WR lost 47-8, but only trailed 14-8 early in the third quarter and left the large crowd in a state of shock.

“I really can’t be more proud of the guys and the effort they put forth — the no-quit in them,” Herron said. “I’m so proud of how they played against a superior team. (Carlinville) is one of the best teams in the state in this class and we gave them three quarters of all they wanted.”

That was evident from the opening play of the game when the Oilers’ Richard Stewart recovered an onside kick. They also had a first-half fumble recovery by Reggie Newtall, an interception by Shawn McKee and scored on a safety after a bad snap by the Cavies. McKee’s pick marked only the second one of the season for Carlinville quarterback Jarret Easterday, who has now thrown 35 TDs through 10 games.

The onside kick had the Oilers fired up out of the gates.

“I was about as happy as you could get,” EA-WR sophomore running back Ryan Dawson said. Dawson later scored the lone TD of the game for the Oilers on a 46-yard run at the 9:50 mark of the third quarter. “I knew it was game time and we were ready to go as soon as we recovered that ball.”

The playoff game mirrored EA-WR’s roller coaster season. Ups and downs were a regularity for the Oilers in 2018, but in the end they overcame and persevered. From starting 0-3 to winning 6 straight games to become playoff eligible, to losing leading rusher Brody Newberry to a broken leg in Week 7, there was plenty of adversity.

“(Carlinville) ran through the SCC (South Central Conference) and that’s supposed to be the power conference around here and for our guys to play the way they did it should have turned some heads and I hope it did,” Herron said. “Our program is still on the rise. Even though we dropped our first three, they were all close games. This senior class, who has been my first four-year class, I hope has reassured that we belong here.”

Dawson believes he and his teammates belong moving forward, too.

“We’re young, but we can still fight and we’re still here,” he said.

The 3 losses to start ‘18 were winnable games. A 12-6 loss to Breese Central opened the season, followed by an 8-0 loss to Civic Memorial and a 24-14 defeat to Madison. Central and Madison were playoff teams. One or two of those wins could have kept EA-WR out of Carlinville.

“This should be an every year thing and next year we told the guys, ‘We don’t want to be on this field; we want to be at home,’” Herron said. “That’s means a 7-2 or 8-1, or whatever it may be to get a home game to make sure our fans don’t have to travel and we don’t have to make this trip up here.”

And Dawson thinks he knows the key to that next step.

“I just talked to coach and I think the main reason why we lost this game is weight room,” he said. “Every time we have weight room not a lot of guys show up, but when it’s practice everybody is there and motivated. If we got everybody to go to the weight room and lift, we’d be a much better team … that’s going to be the emphasis.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter